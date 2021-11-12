How ageism blocks opportunities

UBS, the global financial giant, has a fascinating series of online advertisements to remind people to start saving early for their retirement, which creeps up on them faster than they think.

Reminders that you're getting old show up when you find you have to scroll further down website database lists to find your year of birth, or when you enter a car and feel the urge to lower the music volume. Another instance is club bouncers no longer bothering to check if your are old enough.

In Kenya, my realisation was when a matatu tout called me “Mzee”. Ouch!

This week, I got another unfortunate reminder of my age and opportunities. Netflix and Unesco have an offer for people to turn African folk tales into scripts for short films.

I started to read the terms and conditions of the competition. I called my filmmaker friend and asked if we could meet and talk about this “business legit.” She's busy with projects but when I mentioned Netflix, she said no way. Had I read the terms and conditions in full, she asked? The filmmaker has to be below the age of 35.

I found this troubling, as my friend made her first film just before she turned 35 after many years of working at media organisations and learning the industry ropes. It is a common tale of people in creative industries and spaces, to toil for many years, working for free or putting in their money, punching holes, forcing open doors, and making opportunities when they were none.

They create an environment that makes the industry flourish. Other giants notice and step in to offer funding and investment opportunities, but now there are age barriers for film and writing opportunities.

This probably makes sense in Western countries as their young managers at funding organizations probably also want to work with young funding recipients in Africa. But in the West, there is also a new realization not to close the age window as many people enter new careers at different stages and ages of their lives - consulting, going back to school, retiring in their 40s, and turning side hustles into businesses.

Numerous studies show that more successful companies are being founded by people who are in their fourties. In graduate school, one of my classmates was a 45-year-old US pilot who was almost two decades older than most of the class. He had joined the military after high school and served as a soldier for two decades. Now that he was retired, he had decided to go back to business school and the military was paying his tuition. Those are societies that value second chances and do not punish failure.

To be fair, the Kenyan women entrepreneurs who started businesses in the 70s and 80s did not have the incentives offered to them today with set aside, partial guarantees and diva loans. They could not even open bank accounts, or take loans in their own names and had to seek the consent and signatures of their husbands. But they are today not excluded from taking the facilities that banks are now marketing to young female entrepreneurs.