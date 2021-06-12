Hostile coat of many colours forcing Uhuru into early lame-duck phase

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • After the March 9, 2018 “handshake” between Kenyatta and Odinga, the official opposition became part of the ruling ‘informal coalition’.
  • The Kenyatta-Raila peace pact has become the proverbial poisoned chalice which has split both the opposition and the ruling Jubilee Party.

As Kenya celebrates 58 years of independence, an emerging mongrel opposition casts a long shadow over the stability of its budding democracy. This biblical coat of many colours is challenging executive authority, pushing the Uhuru Kenyatta administration into an early lame-duck phase and making the country’s politics uncertain – and increasingly anarchic.

