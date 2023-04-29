Horror of Shakahola and some truths about our value system 

Shakahola was a tragedy waiting to happen and the widespread horror it has provoked is attributable more to the number of dead victims of Paul Mackenzie’s persuasive powers than anything else.

Every day, reports of horrific acts of people thought to be deranged, angry, confused, etc. are received and just filed away as irrational responses to the pressures of the moment. They are never examined for what they represent: symptoms of cancer eating away at the core of our humanity.

This is not the first time that cult-like activities are being reported. We have heard reports of faiths with ridiculous practices like refusal to go to conventional hospitals because of some foolish and misguided beliefs.

Others have refused to bury their dead (pastors) because they believe these are disciples that will resurrect. There are many others with rituals and practices that range from frivolous to life-threatening.

The degree of severity depends on the circumstances of the believers and the charisma of the leaders. Studies of cults have identified a number of elements that converge to create ideal conditions to lead a group of people bound by a common belief to commit acts of self-immolation that to non-sect members are completely illogical.

Some of these include the existence of conditions of extreme desperation — poverty, discrimination, disillusionment and hopelessness that negates hope for a better tomorrow. In certain societies, religions, gender or race profiling breeds resentment of self and undermine confidence, creating a perfect ground for sowing self-doubt and surrendering their right to life.

Availability of space for isolation is also important because the indoctrination that reinforces feelings of inferiority and inadequacy generally happens in isolation, away from any influences and information that may dilute or contradict the sect’s carefully curated messages.

But the most critical element is a charismatic leader. The person that seems to understand perfectly what ails society and can craft a solution — often one that persuades the followers that there is no meaning in life on this earth and that the hereafter promises to right every wrong that the sect followers are subjected to on earth.

Such are leaders like the Reverend Jim Jones of Guyana, who in 1978 persuaded more than 900 members of his People’s Temple sect to drink a concoction of poison laced with cyanide.

Most were children and women, groups he recognised as being already vulnerable because of society’s propensity to discriminate against them.

Character and charisma

Paul Mackenzie is in the same category. He seems to have persuaded his followers that they should surrender their problems to some god who should provide because that is His promise.

If food is not readily available, it is Ok to die believing that that is what his god ordained. And many have starved to death in his church. His demeanour, once he was arrested, was not remorseful at all. He has to maintain his character and charisma at all times.

The arrest of another preacher, Ezekiel Odero, over deaths in his church, strongly suggests that these are not isolated cases.

In the wake of revelations from opened graves that more than 110 people have died apparently without intelligence leaking that there was something ominous going on in the vast, sparsely populated land near Malindi, there have been recriminations about the failure of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The accusations are well founded but I submit that stopping Mackenzie or Odero could only isolate a symptom.

Yes, a more thorough review and assessment of applications for licensing of churches as once contemplated by former Attorney-General Githu Muigai is clearly necessary. Too many miscreants are being provided legitimate platforms to lead people to death or simply steal from desperate believers.

But the problem is more systemic. Except for oddballs like the reported air hostess and others that may sell their property and hand over the earnings to the cult leaders, a great majority of the victims are poor and desperate people seeking some kind of spiritual affirmation.

These are the kind ready to believe that their sorry state is actually part of some almighty plan in which their death is the sure path to the glories of heaven somewhere.

That desperation, that yearning for a meaningful life here and now, is what as a society we need to address. This calls for a deep and honest re-examination of the value system that defines our politics, our religious and moral beliefs, our parenting, the elements that define our value system, etc. What form this exercise will take and who is to lead it are complicated questions that compound the complexity.

But we cannot run away from confronting this because, as sure as day follows night, another Shakahola is lurking just beyond the shadows of the current one.