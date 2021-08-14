Honour all jobs. None is more special

Kazi Mtaani

Youth under the Kazi Mtaani programme lay out cobblestones on a section of Mavoko-Mua road in Machakos County on August 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • A truly thriving economy – not what Kenya is –would have a regulatory environment that works for everyone, especially employers of all sizes.
  • In such an economy, jobs would be flowing and becoming self-employed would be one of several options and not the only option, as it currently is.

The differences between city economies and those of rural areas have never been more stark. The most immediate indicator of this is the mass exodus away from jobs in agriculture because of constraints in the wider national economy, in favour of urban jobs with more certain remunerations. But even these jobs are not enough, and thus many in the working-age population are either unemployed or underemployed.

