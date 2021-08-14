Honour all jobs. None is more special

The differences between city economies and those of rural areas have never been more stark. The most immediate indicator of this is the mass exodus away from jobs in agriculture because of constraints in the wider national economy, in favour of urban jobs with more certain remunerations. But even these jobs are not enough, and thus many in the working-age population are either unemployed or underemployed.

The irony of unemployment and underemployment is further blamed on hundreds of jobseekers through misleading advice that those without jobs should just start businesses. The unjust blame on this population is an attack on the dignity of Kenyans who are between jobs or unable to work.

A truly thriving economy – not what Kenya is –would have a regulatory environment that works for everyone, especially employers of all sizes. In such an economy, jobs would be flowing and becoming self-employed would be one of several options and not the only option, as it currently is.

Entrepreneurship is not a magical solution for a failing employment system; neither is it the primary responsibility of job seekers. The mandate of leadership is to view people without jobs and those unable to work as the valuable human beings they are, and find ways to support them. This can be done by providing allowances, grocery subsidies and making sure everyone can access health, housing, education and life amenities.

Specialised technical knowledge

The second place to consider dignity is at work. The idea that ‘specialised technical knowledge’ is the border at which people can begin to be paid fair wages has many holes. Society is fast realising that definitions of ‘skilled versus unskilled’ were designed to lock out certain populations.

A common place for comparison is care work – cleaning, childcare, food preparation and serving, and more. Specialised cleaners, decorators and organisers sell this labour for huge profits. Restaurant labour has some of the highest profit margins, compared to the cooking and kitchen work done at home.

This work is clearly valuable, and yet there is continued unjust insistence that domestic workers and others doing allied chores should earn less than minimum wage. It is then obvious that definitions of “technical skill” or “skilled labour” are not about the labour itself, but about who gains when some demographics, especially women and marginalised people, are consistently kept away from possibilities for income, skill diversification and growth.

To ensure dignity for all, we must insist that Parliament enact a fair minimum wage, care, dispute resolution and justice protocols for workers of all cadres, and wider welfare for people between jobs, or those not able to work.

Further, there needs to be support for workers’ unions and collaboratives as they insist on better earnings and benefits. In general, respect and care for all people, whether working or not, and honouring all jobs, is imperative for a more dignified nation for all.