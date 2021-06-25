Historical data sets Ruto apart from doomed cohort of vice-presidents 

Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki

The then President Daniel Arap Moi and vice-president Mwai Kibaki at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Kenya has had 12 vice-presidents but only Moi and Kibaki have ascended o full presidency.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Abundant precedents can be trotted out to show many politicians who languished in irrelevance after the vice-presidency. 
  • Including the deputy president, the second office of the presidency has been occupied by 12 men.

An oppressive analytical orthodoxy viciously suffocates endeavours to decode the ins and outs of Kenyan presidential politics, frustrating every effort to obtain clarity out of abundantly documented political history.

