Historical data sets Ruto apart from doomed cohort of vice-presidents 

An oppressive analytical orthodoxy viciously suffocates endeavours to decode the ins and outs of Kenyan presidential politics, frustrating every effort to obtain clarity out of abundantly documented political history.

It also substitutes spurious dogmas for sound reasoning and embraces the wishful, instead of the factual. As a result, lakes of analytical ink have been wasted in propounding irrational myths as truisms with impressive oracular finality.

The first analytical superstition is that of ‘state machinery’. This mirage has become the decisive and explanatory variable in every political scenario.

Every charlatan theorises and strategises in terms of a subject’s position relative to the proverbial apparatus.

Despite electoral debacles repeatedly demonstrating its spectacular misdirection, the proponents of the ‘state machinery’ myth continue to hold forth with impressive confidence. 2002, 2005 and, arguably 2007, are some of the signal instances when ‘state machinery’ came up so woefully short it cannot be sold as a determinant of victory in high-stakes contests.

Languished in irrelevance

The second persistent superstition in Kenyan political analysis is the idea that the vice-presidency is a dead-end at best, or actually a haunted quagmire in terms of further political prospects.

Granted, abundant precedents can be trotted out to show many politicians who languished in irrelevance after the vice-presidency.

But that is not the same thing as thoughtful consideration of the facts to build any measure of predictive or explanatory confidence.

What happens, instead, is that analysts skim over the deceptive surface of bare numbers to dive into the conclusion that a majority of former vice-presidents crashed into oblivion while an extremely fortunate two stumbled to the summit.

Including the deputy president, the second office of the presidency has been occupied by 12 men. So far, only two of those have ascended to full presidency.

Although it may appear sensible to conclude as our oracles have, it is better to give these chronicles a closer examination.

In comparing the Mighty Two who made it to the top with their doomed counterparts, one fact becomes clear: longevity.

Overwhelming force

Mwai Kibaki served as Daniel Moi’s vice-president for nine years and five months. Daniel Moi served as founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s deputy for 11 years, seven months.

Musalia Mudavadi is the joker of the pack, serving for a mere two months. Owing to his towering political stature, it is often forgotten that Oginga Odinga only managed a year and four months, while Joseph Murumbi, the most reluctant appointee, beat Mudavadi by a couple of months.

On the other hand, Dr Josephat Karanja was in for a year and two months. In contrast, his fellow don, and the second-longest serving veep, Prof George Saitoti, followed up with a punctuated tour. His first term ran for eight years and eight months, followed by a year and five months, bringing his service to slightly over 10 years.

Michael Kijana Wamalwa, who died in office, assisted Mwai Kibaki for seven months and some weeks and was followed by Moody Awori, who clocked four years and three months.

Kalonzo Musyoka took over for Kibaki’s second term, lasting five years and three months.

Saitoti would most definitely have been a tremendous, perhaps overwhelming force in the Kibaki succession, and only fools would scoff at his prospects had he lived to make his bid. His tragic death greatly altered the gravitational field dynamics of our presidential politics.

State machinery

Ordering vice-presidencies in terms of length of tenure enables us to infer a telling correlation: the duration of a vice or deputy president’s term is strongly and positively associated with their probability of succeeding their boss. This holds even where the long-serving second-in-command has, or appears to have fallen out of favour, or where his boss indicates a choice of successor other than him.

Presidents typically choose their principal assistants with the aim of consolidating their political control and stabilising their regimes.

Assistants who lead powerful constituencies, and thus already control significant political capital, are likely to make attractive vice-presidents. In turn, the vice-presidency is an opportunity to expand political networks, acquire national visibility and enhance executive experience.

Over time, therefore, a vice-president can only grow more formidable. Active assistants who frequently tour the country on behalf of their boss obviously do much better than their tamer counterparts. This species of political capital anchors state machinery when aligned and often neutralises it if opposed.

It is highly probable – and eminently rational – for Uhuru Kenyatta to default to the time-honoured presidential practice of strategic ambiguity in the matter of his succession. In that case, William Ruto emerges as the clear front-runner in the race to State House. At eight years and two months, he is simply peerless among his competitors who have served in equivalent office.

He has transcended the nest of nondescript hopefuls and ascended to the peak of bountiful prospects, which stood two illustrious predecessors in excellent stead.

Purely on the basis of historical data, Ruto stands apart from the doomed cohort of vice-presidential lost causes.