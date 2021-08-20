Hichilema win a lesson for despots

President-elect Hakainde Hichilema (centre) waves at supporters after a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka, on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • Zambians have proved that a peaceful handover of power to the opposition is possible, however difficult it may be to some rulers.
  • They elected themselves a brand new government, sending home an administration they feel has not served them well in the past six years.

Right now, Kenyans are caught up in the throes of a premature campaign period for an election that won’t happen until next year. A great deal is bound to occur in that period and one hopes that whatever does will be peaceful and conclusive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.