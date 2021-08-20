Hichilema win a lesson for despots

Right now, Kenyans are caught up in the throes of a premature campaign period for an election that won’t happen until next year. A great deal is bound to occur in that period and one hopes that whatever does will be peaceful and conclusive.

In that light, we should count ourselves lucky that there will be a transition at all, for it does mean that democracy has gradually taken root, something that has proved elusive in many parts of Africa. In other words, we should not regret our electoral turbulence too much; it could be a sign of rude political health.

In this, we are in good company. Early this week, Zambians proved that a peaceful handover of power to the opposition is possible, however difficult it may be to some rulers. They elected themselves a brand new government, sending home an administration they feel has not served them well in the past six years, and pinning their hopes on a new one doing a much better job.

After five failed attempts, Mr Hakainde Hichilema ended up winning the presidency, defeating the incumbent, Mr Edgar Lungu. There should be a lesson here for all the rulers in Africa with a Messiah complex.

There are a lot of historical similarities between Kenya and our landlocked, copper-rich, dirt-poor landlocked “neighbour” to the south. Kenya and Zambia struggled for independence in a similar manner almost seven decades ago and their founding fathers, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, shared a great deal in their mistrust of democracy, practising the kind of benevolent authoritarianism that did not brook opposition. They found ways of turning their countries into one-party states by co-opting the opposition following a well-trodden path in Africa.

Removed by force

Today, the two countries still have a great deal in common, the only major differences being that Mzee Kenyatta died in office after 15 years, while Dr Kaunda overstayed his welcome, failing to read the signs of the times and suffering ignominious defeat at the hands of a trade unionist, Frederick Chiluba. This happened at the crest of the multiparty wave of the 1990s.

There was no real reason for one man to rule a country for 27 years, but this was quite normal with African “founding fathers”, many of whom had to be removed by force. Since the onset of multiparty democracy, Zambia has had five presidents, starting with the vertically challenged Chiluba, whose ego was said to be quite healthy and morality rather weak.

For years after his term of office, Dr Chiluba had to fight corruption cases in the United Kingdom (where he was indicted), and at home, where he was eventually exonerated by the courts because his buddy, Mr Rupiah Banda, had become president and did not want to pursue the matter. The only saving grace is Dr Chiluba did not seek to extend his two-year term, setting a good precedent that has been studiously ignored by many African leaders.

The other curious thing is that Dr Chiluba’s troubles with the law were not caused by a successor from the opposition; his bogeyman turned out to be the same man he had picked as his vice-president. President Levy Mwanawasa started his career by fighting corruption, and went on to improve the country’s economy through enlightened policies, becoming the darling of his countrymen, international financial institutions and other world leaders. It is no surprise then that when he died of stroke in 2008, the accolades he received proved greater than those accorded Dr Kaunda, who died in June this year.

African dictators

The leaders who followed Mwanawasa – Mr Banda and Mr Sata – are, to outsiders, quite forgettable. As for President Lungu, perhaps what will be known of him is that he had his opponent, Mr Hichilema, arrested on treason charges and tortured heinously from April to August 2017. Mr Hichilema was only released after great internal and external pressure. By employing such tactics to silence his political opponent, an insecure President Lungu could not have known that he was sowing the seeds of his own defeat.

Similar tactics have been employed by a number of African dictators who simply won’t let go, in the mistaken belief that they are indispensable to their countries’ existence, while in actual fact they are only intent on looting their treasuries dry or just hanging on lest they be made to answer for past misdeeds.

They are quite a number, but perhaps the most notorious are Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Basogo (43 years), Paul Biya of Cameroon (39 years), Dennis Sassou Nguesso of Republic of the Congo (36 years), and our good neighbour in Uganda, Yoweri Museveni (35 years).

Most of these leaders’ citizens have never known any other president in their whole lives. The despots have used various tactics, including brutalising their opponents and blatantly stealing elections. However, there is little the world community can do to evict them from power unless they commit provable genocide, and only the subjugated masses themselves can kick them out using whatever means available. The rest of the world can only commiserate with them over their predicament.