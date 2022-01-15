Hey, do you know why your little neighbourhood shop is thriving?

Kiosk

Preminus Mwendwa, a kiosk traders at Khoja Round About in Nairobi in this photo taken on June 12, 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

Let me tell you the story of S, who runs a little shop — a kaduka— in my hood.

