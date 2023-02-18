Here’s how to make that old phone useful

Regardless of their quality, there are millions of phones out there. Carrying them everywhere we go and using them for practically everything makes them susceptible to rapid degradation, breakage or loss.

However, when old phones are discarded unsafely, they can threaten the environment and our safety. Smartphones contain toxic and hazardous materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium, which end up in landfills and contaminate soil and water.

In the surrounding areas, these materials can harm the environment. There are also many detrimental health effects caused by these toxins on humans, including their effects on the brain, heart, liver and kidneys.

Discarded and replaced

Millions of phones are discarded and replaced every year. The international waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) forum estimates that 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded worldwide last year.

Phones, computers and TV sets make a big contribution to e-waste. It can take centuries for the components of these old phones to break down and decompose.

Moreover, dumping your old phone without properly erasing your data can compromise your privacy. In the event that you lose or sell your old phone, sensitive information could be exposed, including emails, texts and login credentials, making them accessible to unauthorised individuals.

Our old phones can be used in many ways. One of these ways is to turn them into home security cameras. With an app such as Alfred or AtHome Camera, you can turn your old phone into a surveillance camera that you can monitor remotely. You can use such a camera to watch over your home while you're away and to protect your family and belongings.

Music players

You can also repurpose them as music players or podcast devices. Use your old phone as a dedicated music player by loading it with your favourite tunes and podcasts. Playing music on a dedicated music player prevents your current phone's battery from draining and is a great way to have a dedicated music player.

In addition, it is capable of acting as a dedicated GPS device. Install a mapping app like Google Maps and mount your old phone to your dashboard. There, you get a GPS device without having to purchase a separate device.

It is also possible to use old phones as e-readers. You can use your old phone as a dedicated reading device by downloading your favourite e-reader apps, such as Kindle or Nook. This will save you money.

The unrestricted disposal of phones damages our environment and, subsequently, our health and the health of future generations.

In the absence of a functional recycling option, we can increase the life cycle of old phones by repurposing them.