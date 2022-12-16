Help your teenage child win your trust and confidence

How often do you hear your teenage child asking to be treated with respect or rather like a grown-up? Probably in instances when they are looking for an opportunity that would demand they look after themselves.

Interestingly, this request presupposes suspicion and mistrust; and teenagers have failed to convince their parents that they are capable of looking after themselves, let alone that they can be entrusted with tasks that require absolute responsibility.

Firstly, make your son or daughter realise that respect is earned. While the little gestures of respect such as stepping aside to let the elderly pass, relinquishing seat to the aged and avoiding confrontational arguments with people older than you may sound a bit archaic, such gestures cost us little but go a long way in helping our children grow to become respectful of others.

Secondly, it is commonplace to hear teenagers dismiss advice on becoming good examples as “analogue” and inapplicable in the present world. They develop an I-do-not-care attitude towards all and sundry. They focus on themselves and their definition of happiness.

At such moments, siblings become intolerable, rude and even unkind to each other. Parents can help the teenagers learn the value of forbearance and good sense. Let your teenage child understand that it is wise to reflect on the wisdom behind any sound piece of advice by the aged,.

Thirdly, amusement addiction and disregard for work is something that parents need to help our teens to address. In fact, it is no surprise that your teenager is always having his headphones on even as they write the assignment.

Any chore around the house or outside the house away from their entertainment gadgets is dreary and undesirable. By serving as examples, parents can help their teenage children understand that there is more to life than just partying and entertainment.

Fourthly, parents need to help the youth develop a bigger picture of the challenges that bedevil the society today.

For instance, while unemployment is a result of diminishing economic prospects, parents should not shy off from demonstrating to their teenage children the connection between present day relationships founded on economic reasons as exemplified in “sponsor” relationships and lackluster attitude towards work. .



