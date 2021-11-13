Health reforms should benefit every Kenyan 

A few months ago, Kenyan parliamentarians suggested that a five-star health unit be set up to cater to their needs. This suggestion appeared in a list of proposals geared towards improving their health as members. The issues to be addressed included what was described as a lack of technical expertise in wellness, food safety and quality control.

The MPs also stated that urgent matters such as urgent and effective vaccination of parliamentary staff would be easier to coordinate from within, adding that this measure would help address poor health among members, as well as mitigate rising health costs.

The suggestion was to be modelled on several other company health policies, and those of public entities such as Central Bank of Kenya and the University of Nairobi, which have their own staff clinics. These centres are used by employees of the parent organisation and their families.

The idea has been found to be more advantageous than using market-based services. However, it is also prudent to note that none of these public health entities serves the welfare of the entire population of Kenya, which gives the MPs their mandate.

As a matter of fact, Kenyans have all along been complaining about the quality of healthcare at both public and private hospitals. Many have been rendered despondent by the realisation that serious and valid complaints about neglect or abuse in healthcare are extremely difficult to make and even harder to see through or be compensated for.

Primary health coverage

The escalating cost of healthcare, which has been made worse by Covid-19, has been a common collective complaint. It is not a thing the vast majority, who are not formally employed and thus cannot have a clinic as a benefit, can escape.

Two measures would be extremely prudent for the honourable members to consider.

First, they need to explore the idea of a holistic nationwide primary health coverage, with a focus on preventing the onset and progression of illnesses. This would also include dental, optical and mental health care, which have for long been considered a luxury but are actually core to wellness.

Second, the lawmakers should steer countrywide improvement of emergency services in public facilities, alongside ensuring that private facilities meet or surpass the public baseline. Since they handle national funds, they should be able to do this.

The idea should also include ensuring public health units have adequate equipment and staff. This would mean that if anything were to happen to an MP in his or her constituency, health facilities there should be able to handle it. That way, there would be no need to waste precious time on the road or to airlift Mheshimiwa to Nairobi for treatment. Members of the House should consider this as it would include their constituents in health reform.