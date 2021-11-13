Health reforms should benefit every Kenyan 

Lawmakers should steer countrywide improvement of emergency services in public facilities, alongside ensuring that private facilities meet or surpass the public baseline.

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • The escalating cost of healthcare, which has been made worse by Covid-19, has been a common collective complaint.
  • It is not a thing the vast majority, who are not formally employed and thus cannot have a clinic as a benefit, can escape.

A few months ago, Kenyan parliamentarians suggested that a five-star health unit be set up to cater to their needs. This suggestion appeared in a list of proposals geared towards improving their health as members. The issues to be addressed included what was described as a lack of technical expertise in wellness, food safety and quality control.

