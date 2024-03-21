Heads, many heads, must roll

My mid-year resolution is to be a peaceful citizen, eschew controversy, live, let live, just stay out of it.

Here is an issue I just can’t stay out of. It just occurs to me that President William Ruto will end up being an inconsequential President, a footnote in history, his big dreams, memory and eloquence notwithstanding, not because of his penchant for appointing incompetent people, his incessant fibbing, attacks on the pillars of our democracy (economic sabotage of media and uncertain grip on the rule of law come to mind), the obsession of his hangers-on with corruption, his impulsive policy choices, surrounding himself with amoeba-like that idiot of a loud-mouth lawyer; not even his assumption that the rest of us are brainless wonders who will go along with whatever.

His biggest flaw is that in his regime, there doesn’t seem to be what in previous employment we used to call motherhood issues: red flag issues that you don’t touch and if you do, the outcome is pre-ordained and brutal.

One of the President’s red flag issues should have been agriculture – you can’t develop if you can’t feed yourself and I’m sorry I don’t care what the opinion of the Kenya Kwanza’s brigade of self-important experts might be on the matter.

Food production should be a no-go zone for the corruption swarms; fertiliser should be the first red zone.

I’m massively pissed off, as a farmer, to hear the Kenya Bureau of Standards whining that the National Cereals and Produce Board has been pumping out substandard fertiliser since January 2023 and farmers have been paying good money for that bad product and buggering their farms – and crops – with it.

Half-hearted response

If your seeds and inputs are poor, you will have a bad harvest, you will lose your investment and you will not be able to feed yourself. Our weather is unreliable, our soils are badly off. Poor seeds and substandard inputs will cut the national harvest by a significant margin.

How was this allowed to happen?

The President proffered a rather half-hearted response, promising – yes! – that the culprits “will face the music” and that “some characters” had been arrested.

I have also seen in the news that our ever-efficient DCI has seized 700 bags of bad fertilizer. You are kidding me.

Personally, I think the President should have summoned the entire management and boards of Kebs and NCPB to some tent at State House and informed them: “Your line bosses should have dealt with this issue, but I felt that it is so important you needed to hear from me directly as the CEO of this country. First, you are all fired. I take no pleasure in this but what do you think enforcement means? That you allow a bad product to undermine the country’s food security as you wait for a letter for months? And you, NCPB, you distributed a dodgy product that has severe consequences for millions of Kenyans even though you had been warned. Your conduct is inexcusable. Secondly, I’d be disappointed if you didn’t go to court to challenge your dismissal. Please do. I’ll personally come and explain to the magistrate why you do not belong to the public service.”

Heads, many heads, must roll in the dust. Dramatic, sure, but the issue of fake fertiliser would be sorted once and for all.

I am not sure what the Agriculture ministry does, other than duty-free import deals and Zambian pies in the sky.

Different conditions

For the farmers, if you are not sure about the quality of inputs, don’t buy. What value do you get from putting chalk, if that is what diatomite is, in your farm, however cheap?

It is better to spend more money, if you have it, and get a good harvest.

Secondly, do not recycle your seeds over and over again, especially for legumes. The temptation is always to keep a bit for planting or to buy from the stores.

Seeds collect disease over time. And if you buy from the store, you get a mix of varieties of the same crop, requiring different conditions to do well.

Buy fresh seeds from Kenya Agricultural Research and Livestock Organisation every three of four seasons. They are expensive but absolutely worth it.

If the Mwea experiment has taught us anything, it is that agriculture cannot be totally unregulated while at the same time, it can’t be the theatre for Soviet era draconian control.

Privatisation has caused an explosion of commerce and helped incomes. But quality has died, the famous aromatic Mwea Pishori is no more.

Farmers grow whatever lousy quality varieties they want which some traders mix with imported garbage and try to pass off as Pishori.