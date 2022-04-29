He was a great boss, caring family man and statesman

Throughout the week, I have been asked by many media houses about my experiences with the departed third president of Kenya, H.E. Mwai Kibaki. They wanted to know what it was like as a member of his extended family, his assistant minister, an economist and as a Kenyan.

It is not possible to recount each in detail in a column, or even in one book, for Mwai Kibaki was a committed family man, a wonderful boss, great economist and stateman. From a family point of view, many of my cousins, siblings and I were educated by Kibaki. He paid school fees and followed up with us older siblings and parents to ensure we were getting an education. Today, I marvel at how he found time to meet all of us at the beginning and end of the school term.

As President, he did not expect to supervise you closely. Rather, your job description was contained in your appointment letter. Your departmental and ministry targets were contained in your performance contract. Putting the entire public service on performance contracts earned his government several accolades from the United Nations.

He expected you to not just come to report problems, but rather to offer solutions. He had a healthy disdain for complaints and political gossip that is common among politicians.

He worked hard to get political leaders to focus on their roles instead of following the President to each function and would be irritated by long government motorcades. If he did not see me for several months he would enquire as to my whereabouts. But if I accompanied him frequently to his functions, he would wonder aloud who was doing my work!

Mastery of economics

A fast and avid reader, he preferred that you put your idea in writing. He would ask dozens of questions when you presented an idea. A memorable occasion was when I recommended that we do away with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in 2009.

The education system was shedding more than 400,000 teenagers at Class Seven and Eight every year. As most experts will tell you, exit exams are notorious for excluding people. A one or two-day exam is considered an inferior way of estimating a learner’s abilities, as there are many circumstances that can interfere with one’s performance on exam day. The current continuous assessment is much better.

Well, we never abolished KCPE, but continuous assessment has now gained widespread acceptance, the government is pursuing 100 per cent transition rates and basic education is now free and compulsory.

Kibaki has received most accolades for his mastery of economics, job creation and increasing incomes. Never one for populist slogans, he would pose penetrating questions to ensure that we walked the talk.

On return from a mission to Singapore, colleagues and I found ourselves scrambling to answer what appeared like two simple questions. How many megawatts would be needed to power the economy envisioned in Vision 2030? And how many engineers would that economy need? Why? We needed a credible plan to generate the energy needed and to train or recruit the engineers. Your Excellency, fare thee well.