Have adults taken over the ‘Nation’ column meant for young writers?

The role of a reporter is to collect, verify and analyse information through interviews and investigation.

Therefore, it’s legit for Nation’s young reporters aged 10-20 to seek information and views from adults. All they need to do is attribute such information and views to those sources.

Having said that, let me recognise Lucy Wairimu’s commentary about the Nation’s young reporter’s column, published as a series on page 2 of this newspaper since last year. The commentary appears under the “Readers Have Their Say” column on this page.

The reader says the stories in that column “should be in line with the writer’s age and knowledge” but adults have commandeered some of the stories. She urges parents to encourage their children to write but not to hijack their work.

“They can guide them but should not allow their voice to come out in the writing,” says Ms Wairimu. “What and how to write should squarely lie with the child.”

Emotional frustrations

Ms Wairimu says the column seems to have drifted from a young writer’s platform to an avenue “where adults pen down their emotional frustrations and demands on policymakers, issues or problems and have them published under the bylines of their children”.

I think we can all agree that parents should let their young reporters be. However, we should not be surprised if some of the Nation’s young reporters think, perceive and understand the world around them like adults. Cognitive development, especially in ages 10-16, can vary from child to child.

Ms Wairimu insists that the young reporters must tell their stories in a way that relate to “the knowledge and pedagogic experience of young people”. She gives examples of the stories she has reservations about. Check them out in her commentary.

* * *

For some 10 years I worked for Pan African News Agency (Pana), based in Dakar, Senegal.

Pana was founded by the (now-defunct) Organisation of African Unity (the current African Union) as Africa’s answer to the Western news agencies domination of the international flow of information and, in particular, the Eurocentric way in which the Western media report the continent. Our slogan was “News on Africa by Africans”.

The NMG slogan is “Media of Africa for Africa”. So I find myself in agreement with Kinyua Thuku, who says Nation.Africa didn’t live up to its promise in covering the recent elections in Uganda.

“As an ardent follower of African news, the introduction of the new Nation.Africa with the mantra ‘Empower Africa’ was welcome news. Stories about Africa from international news media outlets have often been negative and often follow a narrative based on generalisations and assumptions,” says Mr Thuku.

“I, for one, believed that Nation.Africa would bring us stories from Africa with an African perspective. However, I was sorely disappointed to note that almost all the coverage that the Nation presented to us regarding the recent general election in Uganda was from AFP. The rest was from Xinhua and BBC.

“I found it very demeaning that the Nation would pay a European press agency to obtain coverage of the goings-on of a country that is a next-door neighbour! More odd is that there are sister publications of the Nation in Uganda that would have provided us with quality coverage of their elections. It was as if the Nation didn’t trust its own sister publications. Surely, if [NMG] is serious about Nation.Africa, it needs to start by being the primary referral source of quality coverage of regional news.”

Mr Thuku could have added that when you rely on foreign news agencies and reporters you lose control on what is reported, how it’s reported and the spin put on it.