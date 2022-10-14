Haji’s statue deserves some space at the Freedom Corner

When asked what they think of the latest move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to tear up high-profile corruption files, human rights organisations in Kenya have struggled to think of printable words.

“Suspicious,” they eventually say. “Laundry machine,” is what they’ve been taken to mean.

Those working at the DPP’s office think the public is being harsh on them, especially after breaking their backs to perform a thankless job.

Kenyans wished they could have taken back their taxes and thanked them by word of mouth, but the government pleaded with the public to desist from any acts that might aggravate hunger and starvation in the country.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that someone has found new batteries to shine a blinding light on the office of Mr Noordin Haji.

Ever since President William Ruto placed the Bible down and raised the sword up, Mr Haji has been receiving sustained beatings from the anti-corruption court – and since he won’t get a new body until he goes to heaven, he’s decided to cut his losses and bring freedom to those who pray without ceasing.

The selective withdrawal of corruption cases has not escaped the attention of those who can’t afford to vie for political office.

Hustler Centre

When asked why he didn’t begin from the bottom up, Mr Haji couldn’t confirm nor deny that the ODPP isn’t a political party, but he needed not bother since Kenyans already know the instrument that shows the direction of the wind.

This week, the wind vane has been pointing from the direction of the Hustler Centre.

To be fair, there’s a need to cut Mr Haji some slack. He was neither taught meteorology at the Kenya School of Law nor does he have the supernatural powers to influence the direction in which the wind blows.

If President William Ruto’s loyalists are heaping praises on him, it’s because he’s got the sharpest political antenna of all the independent officers in Kenya, and he shouldn’t apologise to anyone for being born a genius.

Those who are asking Mr Haji to explain to them why his math is suddenly not mathing must have arrived from outside space this morning.

We live in a country where money has a clear voice and political influence drives better than an NTSA instructor. Mr Haji is the realist every Kenyan needs in their life.

He recognises that David beat Goliath only once and that the fairy tale ended up in the holy books.

Out here, a short man with a sling stone has better chances of turning his back on the crowd than talking himself into mincemeat.

One of the perks that come with being wise is knowing which wars to pick and which ones to sit out.

Mr Haji knows that you can’t be considered a Kenyan hero if you don’t leave work early and go home to your family.

If he’s shown disinterest in picking up lost causes, it’s because no job is worth burning the midnight oil in the office, when your family needs that lamp at home during this period when times are tough. Sometimes you don’t have to fight to be a man.

You’ll never find a living public servant in the mould of Mr Haji who can have his cake and eat it.

It’s never happened in the history of professional bakery. Which is why Kenyans are demanding that the statue of Mr Haji should be installed at the Freedom Corner, alongside that of Mau Mau fighters and other nameless veterans who sustained the freedom struggle.

The history of Kenya, as read with the geography of the Bible, considers anyone who contributes to the unconditional release of political prisoners as a hero.