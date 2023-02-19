Graft breeds insecurity, poverty

After the release of KPCE results and the start of secondary school phase, there are always media stories of children who are unable to progress to secondary school due to lack of fees.

With millions of shillings allocated to MPs’ offices as bursaries, it is difficult to understand why every child is not automatically progressing to secondary school. Some of the affected are bright students with great potential and whose dreams are cut short by lack of school fees.

Poverty is one major contributor to children not being able to start school. But if there is a system of bursaries to help children from poor families, no child should fail to progress to higher education. MPs’ children are not affected, and voters’ children shouldn’t either.

Kenyans were also horrified by the news of thousands of trained nurses and doctors without employment contracts despite the shortage of medics in many public health institutions. Clinicians are the drivers of universal health coverage (UHC). How does the country expect to achieve UHC if it does not employ clinicians?

Lack of funds

Counties, in whose docket health sector now falls, always talk of lack of funds to recruit more nurses and doctors. But that cannot be the case when there are billions of shillings spent on building opulent and expensive mansions for governors and a lot more spent on huge staff salaries for ghost officials.

Water problems are also now on the lips of politicians, who think the best way of solving the problem is to chase after small water sellers pushing a mkokoteni (handcart) to deliver water in informal settlements with no piped water. The water vendors are not the problem: It is lack of vision by officials in providing clean water across the country, from ASAL areas to informal settlements, industries and to cities.

We should not, 60 years after Independence, be talking about permits for water sellers who are filling the void the government has failed to fill. It is and has always been, the mandate of elected politicians to provide piped water. Many other countries with less water sources than we do, such as Dubai and drier Middle Eastern countries, have been able to become water-secure by using innovative measures, such as establishing desalination plants.

Uninterrupted supply

Water and electricity are crucial for industrial development for a country’s development; hence, why most major economies scour the earth to ensure that they have an uninterrupted supply of water and energy. We, on the other hand, bake corruption into water and electricity supply, stunting economic growth along the way.

The shame of stealing Covid-19 donations meant for slums is the lowest the country’s officials have gone.

One area that proves our politicians are overpaid and underachieving is the northern areas and parts of the Rift Valley now plagued by runaway insecurity. These areas may have lagged behind previously due to being ignored by the colonial administration. That can’t wash anymore within the devolved system that ensures fair and targeted allocation of funds to meet developmental goals in these areas.

What has transpired since the devolution was introduced was not economic growth but corruption growth. A crop of first-time governors from one of the most deprived parts of the country, if not the world, have been found to have embezzled county funds allocated for development. Insecurity in Turkana, West Pokot and Marsabit, for instance, is a by-product of corruption as it is drought-related.

The government can turn its guns on these areas for as long as it wants but, without dealing with corruption decisively and focusing on developing the area, insecurity will persist. Insecurity-hit areas need diversionary tactics through employment creation. Manufacturing, shopping malls and good schools, hospitals and hotels will be just as useful to the locals in Turkana as they are for Nairobia residents.

Tackle corruption

Many at time, when things go wrong, politicians in Kenya do not think they are part of the problem. They are culpable through the allocation of a sizeable chunk of national reserve for their personal use and in failing to tackle corruption. They show no value for money, given the level of insecurity and poverty in the country.

No Kenyan should fail to get an education for lack of fees or die for lack of clinicians or insecurity many decades after Independence if politicians worked to their mandate. The white man who used to be blamed for the poverty and insecurity left. What have we done for ourselves since then to make the country food-, water-, energy-, education- and healthcare secure?

Politicians need to learn to be more emotionally aware of the voters’ problems. Before they start pointing the finger at the small people, they need to ask what they are achieving in their areas that are commensurate with their huge salaries!

We should be wealthier and safer with no child’s dreams dashed by graft. To tackle insecurity, underdevelopment and poverty, we must first tackle corruption.