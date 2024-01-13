Governments must address challenges to make life better in 2024

This will be a stressful and challenging year for Kenya, but the news is not all bad. Like elsewhere across the world, 2023 was a challenging year for many countries. Conflicts in the Middle East, rising interest rates in the US, and the Russia-Ukraine war negatively impacted the global economy.

Many countries in the West have been sucked into these conflicts. Some have had to cut back their budgets to direct resources to towards these conflicts. Global trade in commodities, among others, suffered the consequences of the conflicts and is yet to recover.

These developments had negative consequences on countries such as Kenya that import more goods than they export. The shilling depreciated fast, and this downward trend continued into 2024. Throughout 2023, public debts remained an economic pain. There is no relief in sight.

Few countries satisfactorily addressed the challenges associated with the impact of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021. Many sectors are yet to fully recover. Those that have recovered are operating differently from the pre-Covid period.

The year 2024, therefore, begins with many challenges spilling from 2023.How these challenges are addressed will determine how well we get through 2024.

The economy, governance and institutions will experience different challenges which, combined, will be stressful for the country, unless these challenges are effectively addressed.

The economy and cost of living

Kenya’s economy is predicted to grow at about 5 per cent. This growth will be fuelled by relatively good weather in many parts of the country in the last quarter of 2023. This has contributed to improved production in the agricultural sector.

However, as learnt from past growth recovery, this growth will mean little if the national and county governments fail to implement relevant policies to support agricultural production and marketing of produce. Kenya has had jobless growth for many years.

The country has also had growth without development, especially between 2018 and 2022. Growth did not result in reduction of poverty or improvement of standards of living for many. In 2021, the post-Covid period, growth increased to about 7.5 per cent, but poverty levels remained about 35 per cent.

This year will be no different if there are no policies in place to improve marketing of agricultural produce so that producers can have incomes in their pocket. “Pocket income” is what counts for many households; they need it to purchase food and non-food items that they do not produce.

Agriculture falls under county governments. But since 2013, the national government has continued to carry on with agricultural functions without effective collaboration with the counties. All over the country, one witnesses implementation of parallel programmes.

Though interdependence between these two levels of government is a requirement in implementing policies, this remains on paper.

It is noteworthy that the cost of living in 2024 will remain a challenge though slightly different from 2023. The improved rains in many parts of the country have meant improved food production for households. The first half of 2024, therefore, will be a better period for many households especially in rural areas.

Overall, the improved weather conditions have meant reduced food inflation. The cost of regular food items is not expected to increase beyond the levels of 2023. What will matter, however, is the ability of households to access what they do not produce.

Governance and institutions

The last half of 2024 will have one important challenge: drought and famine. Experience has shown that weather patterns sometimes change in a manner that is a bit predictable.

Severe droughts always follow periods of good rains, and 2024 will not be different. Northern Kenya, the centre of Kenya’s livestock development, is likely to experience drought.

Again the lack of coordination between the national and county governments will mean poor planning in the anticipation of this challenge. Scenes of dead livestock and famished families is what will attract attention.

There is a need to anticipate the challenge and plan in advance. On the whole, addressing the challenge of production and incomes for farmers in 2024 will remain stressful if the two levels of government do not coordinate their actions in agriculture.

This will be a challenging year for various institutions. Already, the year has begun with tensions between the Judiciary and the Executive. The relations will be characterised by this tension going by past experience.

Historically, the Judiciary and the Executive have never been comfortable bedfellows, except when the former decides to kowtow to the latter.

Before the making of an independent Judiciary in 2010, very few judicial officers had the courage to ask the Executive and senior politicians to keep off the Judiciary.

But after the passing of the 2010 Constitution and establishment of the first independent Judiciary under Chief Justice Willie Mutunga, the Executive learnt a lesson: the judiciary can be adamantly independent.

Mutunga’s successor, David Maraga, followed the cue. He stamped his authority and made the Judiciary courageous enough to overturn a presidential election result. Whether Chief Justice Martha Koome will be different is a matter of wait and see. All the same, one can say the relations will continue to be testy.

And it is not the Judiciary alone that will face this challenge. Constitutional commissions and independent offices are a pale image of what they were before 2016.

Overall, 2024 will be a challenging year for relations between various institutions. Some will be ground by external pressures, with no expectation of a rebound.



