Government holds answer to varsity funding issue

Even though Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has walked back on comments suggesting that the government planned to discontinue funding public universities ostensibly because the expenditure was unsustainable, he probably wishes that it were possible for the government to actually dump what is a heavy and worsening financial burden.

With cumulative pending bills of Sh56 billion and growing, public universities represent a headache that this financially distraught government would rather not have.

But it cannot be wished away as the surprised and angry reaction that immediately followed the CS’s unfortunate remarks powerfully demonstrated. As entities entrusted with the vital role of generating and disseminating knowledge, public universities must be funded.

The present challenge remains onerous though – how do universities offset the Sh56 billion bill and remain sustainably liquid in the long run? The urgency is immediate.

Some of these funds are owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority as PAYE taxes; others to staff Saccos as direct employee contributions and yet others as employer contributions to employee staff retirement schemes. It is untenable that this situation should persist.

Some universities no longer get any credit for services or products they need because of huge pending bills. A sizable amount of the bill is also money owed to staff for teaching extra units, mainly accruing from the famous and lucrative Module II programmes.

The government must help universities deal with this problem in the short term. Even in the vortex of all the contending interests, it must fund the universities to at least stop the free fall.

It must try and provide the capitation requested in the university budget projections to allow the statutory taxes and contributions to be made.

Once this is done, they can then start working on clearing the arrears. The current practice of slicing almost 50 per cent off what has been requested in the first place must stop.

The government must also allow universities to adjust fees from the insanely low Sh16,000 per student per year to at least double that. Though far from adequate, it will be a significant boost to revenue. Presentations requesting this were made to the relevant committee of the last Parliament but the timing coincided with the highly charged electioneering period and they could not fly.

The vice-chancellors committee must revive it and lobby for its acceptance. Holding down the fees at a level lower than a term’s fees in a non-boarding secondary school is ridiculous.

Universities have also been pleading without luck that the government applies the differentiated unit cost (DUC) formula when computing the capitation allowances to universities. This is the formula that requires that different costs be applied to students in line with what they are studying.

Students studying medicine, engineering and other technical courses should receive (meaning pay) more than their counterparts studying the humanities and law, for instance. No reason, certainly not political expediency, can justify the recalcitrance of government over this very straightforward matter.

Expectations that universities can become financially sustainable without these initiatives being implemented are naïve. Even if Nairobi, Egerton, Kenyatta and the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were allowed to sell some of the tracts of land that they have, proceeds from the sales will not fully clear debts. That is before the issue of sustainability is factored in the equation.

Even if universities are able to initiate and profitably run income-generating units, these are unlikely to be significant resource mobilisers because the prevailing mentality of university managements is teaching and research, not making money from selling milk, or meat or making yoghurt. Most of the bigger universities have attempted this to underwhelming results.

Attempts at entering public-private sector partnerships are often frustrated by the complex engagement requirements and approval processes. Hardly any significant PPP is being implemented in any of the big public universities despite there being interest from the private sector. Government needs to review terms of engagement for PPPs.

One welcome proposal advanced by the University Fund leadership is the possibility to involve universities as consultants in many of the big government projects.

The idea is to ring-fence for universities at least 50 per cent of consultancies procured by government and State corporations. If approved, this will be a game changer. The amounts of money involved are such that it could make a real difference; the country will be directly benefiting from its intellectual resources and opportunities for rent-seeking will reduce.

Government holds most of the answers required to resolve the university funding conundrum. It must eschew politics and do what is right to breathe new life into this vital sector now tottering on the brink of collapse.



