Gorbachev: The hesitant reformer who led the Soviet Union to implosion

The death of the former leader of the defunct Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, was doubtless a significant moment for Russia.

However, President Vladimir Putin pointedly indicated he wouldn’t attend the ceremony, which was yesterday. The Russian leader talked of a “busy work schedule”.

By whatever euphemism one chooses to interpret, it was clearly and obviously a snub.

Putin had reason to abhor Gorbachev, or more accurately his legacy. It was under the latter's watch that the Soviet Union collapsed.

Gorchabev was the last Soviet leader. His tenure also marked the sunset of the Soviet Union's salad days as a superpower.

Putin deeply resents that, and the vulnerability it places Russia on vis-a-vis the West.

The whole body of his policies can be read as the antithesis of Gorbachev’s rule.

He considered him weak and indecisive, which is not an altogether surprising assessment coming from a former KGB officer. Putin’s answer to Gorbachev? Strongman rule.

Gorbachev poses a paradox. He came to power in 1985 preaching reform. “Glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (restructuring) were the new catchwords.

He sought to modernise a static, centralised Communist system and make it more dynamic and more competitive in global terms. History played a cruel joke on Gorbachev.

Whereas his goal was to tinker with the Soviet system rather than overthrow it, he ended up having to contend with something called the law of unintended consequences.

The tinkering and all that restructuring stuff backfired spectacularly. It inexorably unleashed forces whose end result was the disintegration of the mighty USSR in 1991.

Many Russians bitterly blame Gorbachev for that and the economic chaos that ensued.

Geopolitical catastrophe

Nobody feels more vexed than Putin. In 2005, he described the breakup of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th Century”.

Watching where Gorbachev took the Soviet Union with his “openness”, China has resolutely said 'No' to political reforms.

I am reminded of another reformer who was Gorbachev’s contemporary, Frederick W. de Klerk of South Africa.

I've read assertions that de Klerk was another uncertain progressive who did not have a clear roadmap of where he was going.

On the contrary, I don't doubt he came determined to bury apartheid. He understood that system was finished.

African majority rule was inevitable. Of course, he drove a hard bargain. But his endgame was clear. Gorbachev wasn't sure what he wanted.

Indisputably, Gorbachev was one of the most important world leaders of the second half of the 20th Century.

If there was a statesman who contributed more than anybody else to the peaceful end of the Cold War, it was him. (The iconic moment was the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. I remember that date; it falls on my birthday).

Grand concessions

Gorbachev made most of the grand concessions, starting with agreeing to the unification of Germany under Nato. Too bad the West never really played fair with him.

They pushed him to make all the unilateral concessions. The initiation of plans for rapid expansion of Nato into eastern Europe, which used to be in the USSR's sphere of influence, is another example. Putin has drawn a red line to that expansion with his ongoing war in Ukraine.

The West was busy on other fronts. One was the fomenting of nationalism in the ex-Soviet Union, a process that was aided inadvertently by Gorbachev’s ineffectual reforms.

In reality, the USSR was not a monolithic entity but a union of many nationalities held tenuously together by ideology.

The Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia) were the first to bolt out, followed by others like Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine.

The other front was economic. Once Gorbachev was removed from power, his successor, Boris Yeltsin (the West used to elastically refer to him as a “reformer”) fast-tracked the replacement of the Marxist command economy with a market economy.

The problem was not the change. It’s the chaotic manner he did it. Under the sly guidance of American economists like Jeffrey Sachs, Yeltsin implemented what is called “economic shock therapy”.

Russia became their economic laboratory, with disastrous results. Economic volatility and inflation followed. The bulk of national assets and wealth fell into the hands of oligarchs.

With the dissolution of the USSR, we now face the reality of a unipolar world. This is a situation where global affairs are dominated by one overarching power – in this case, the US of A.

The last time the world experienced such global hegemony was under Britain during the 19th Century, leading to the First World War.

Though in the past few decades China has grown stupendously to reach near-parity with the US economically, and militarily it has a long way to go to match America.

A unipolar world is not a very comfortable one for weak countries, which have to get used to being regularly swatted by Big Brother. For good or ill, that's the world we have now.



