Good laws being ignored due to poor enforcement

A drive around the country, like many, undertook over the holiday period, underscores one fact: the country’s capacity to enforce laws and decrees enacted to protect the environment will have to be enhanced very significantly if we are to achieve the objectives and intent of those decrees. There is just too much nonchalance associated with the observance of important regulations.

Take for instance the decree contained in a Nema Restoration Order that says the following: The public is ordered to do the following in order to restore and conserve the environment: Remove and prevent the growth of all Eucalyptus ssp (Eucalyptus trees) along riverine and wetlands shoreline areas to a distance of 30 metres from the highest ever recorded flood level and six metres from boundaries/roads.

This is a generally ignored directive around the country, but perhaps nowhere more so than in the Kisii, Nyamira, and Bomet counties (or the South Nyanza belt counties generally).

Whatever the history that explains the intense love that residents of these areas have with these water-sapping trees, that relationship needs to be moderated and the law enforced because the rivers are drying when they are most desperately needed.

Assured income

However, it is unlikely that the majority of residents will, on their own motion, cut down the trees many see as sources of assured income.

It is also unlikely that the law protecting rivers by outlawing the planting of crops and trees within 30 metres of the highest recorded flood levels will be respected. Travel anywhere in this country and you will see vegetables, maize, fruits and other crops growing literally in river beds, the streams struggling to survive the onslaught of farmers thinking only about the here and now and destroying the environment.

These and other directives intended to prevent environmental pollution like very high noise levels, careless disposal of garbage, unplanned erection of structures, careless disposal of plastic containers, etc. will have to be enforced by actively applying the law and demanding that it be upheld. Ordinarily, this would require action from the local administration – like the chiefs and ward administrators. Why is this not happening effectively across the country?

Perhaps the most fundamental reason is capacity. The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) does not have sufficient personnel to execute its critical mandate around the country. If it did, we would not be seeing the astonishing increase in the number of noisy clubs and lounges in urban (and even rural) areas where there should not be.

If there were enough people, we would be seeing them visiting shambas next to rivers to admonish and warn those offending the law to stop.

We certainly should be seeing them accompanying chiefs and other administrators to barazas to address wananchi on these issues. We do not see them because, in some counties, there may be no more than one person representing Nema. Many villagers do not know that Nema is supposed to be close to them. It is a creature of the city.

Granted, no one agency can fully execute this critical function. There is a need for collaboration between county governments and the national government. And there certainly will be a need for greater collaboration between private and public sectors on this issue.

The provincial administration structures still exist and they are very elaborate — down to the Nyumba Kumi cells. The county ward structures also exist from the ward administrator to the lowest levels. These structures need to collaborate better and give force and presence to representatives of agencies like Nema.

There are other innovative collaborations that can be achieved by working with schools, church organisations, community-based organisations, cooperative societies, etc.

Environmental abuse

Through the environmental clubs in schools – 4K clubs – young people can be associated with initiatives that monitor environmental abuse and even get involved in efforts to conserve and reverse the destruction of riparian areas near them.

Churches and other organisations can “own” certain areas that they protect by proactively keeping watch over them and discouraging their members from offending the law. This kind of peer pressure can be very effective in discouraging the kind of excesses that are now very rampant.

There is an encouragement to be derived from the fact that the ban on the use of plastic packaging bags has been largely successful. It took some education, enforcement and ownership by most people to make it work.

That is the learning that must be applied to the issue of abuse and non-compliance with environmental laws. Enforcement is the weakest link but solutions exist that can overcome this.