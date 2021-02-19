Good, bad and odious of culture

Last Saturday, I was honoured by my sister’s daughter and her husband when they asked me to officiate in a ceremony to bless them and their children, a role that only a parent or an uncle can perform. It was a simple ceremony, but its implications are enormous. During the ritual, I represented my departed father, and it required me to quaff a hornful of traditional beer (muratina), smear the couple’s faces with it, and then appease the ancestors by pouring some on the floor so they too could drink.

As matters turned out, there was no muratina (it is banned, which is absurd however you look at the matter), and we had to go through the Christian ritual alone. A combination of the two—prayers to the Almighty and obeisance to the traditional Kikuyu deity—usually go together. This is when I came to understand just how powerful an uncle can be; he stands for much more than just your father’s or mother’s brother.

Did you know, for instance, that when a boy reaches a certain age, it is to his uncle that gives him permission to be circumcised and if the uncle, for any reason, refuses, he cannot proceed, for his wound may never heal?

Did you know that an uncle’s curse is so powerful that if he touches his navel in your presence you and your descendants will never thrive, unless you offer him a fattened ram to atone for whatever transgression you committed?

Rituals

Among the Kikuyu, it is rare that a man gets treated as an elder before he hits 70. Some men do get to preside over rituals earlier than that but this only after they have achieve certain status –whether, for instance, your daughters have been married and your grandchildren are on the verge of becoming adults –and, of course, whether you have a recognised home compound where your parents are buried.

You will also be expected to have become an elder by participating in a coming-of-age ritual in which you procure a goat and traditional liquor to be consumed by elders while they advise you on the dos and don’ts of leadership.

The now much-abused Mburi cia Kiama ceremony was an important milestone in a man’s life but it never was mandatory, and it has become even less so with urbanisation because such things don’t count in city slums whose denizens have more to worry about than esoteric rituals.

What does count, and always did, was the maturation ritual known as circumcision. This is a near-universal practice whose importance differs from one society—and religion—to the other. Circumcision is the removal of the foreskin from a boy’s member at a certain age, but in most societies, it goes beyond that surgical operation; it is regarded as a rite of passage, the lack of which renders a man a pariah.

If among the Kikuyu you are not circumcised, nobody entrusts you with their confidences and you will never be allowed to speak before elders. Also, very few women, except, maybe, prostitutes will want to associate with you, meaning that you can’t marry. In other words, to forgo the initiation rite is anathema in this community.

Christian practices

However, this doesn’t mean that the transition rites practised by other ethnic communities are inferior. In many ways, traditional and modern Christian practices have been blended. Even Christian marriage —before and after the actual wedding—is an amalgam of rituals, many of them traditional, others Christian. Right from the day a young man goes to the girl’s parents to ask for her hand to the day he revisits to top up the bride price, there is always an element of tradition. You cannot just drive in a convoy of limousines to impress the parents; they will kick you out of the homestead.

However, these days, the rite of circumcision has taken an ominous turn, mainly because politics has a habit of contaminating everything it touches. The last time I heard the issue raised was years ago during election campaigns.

Now, some otherwise intelligent people are wondering whether leadership can be entrusted on an uncircumcised man. The one who raised this issue had only one aim: propaganda. Some arguments are too demeaning to other communities to be sane. Nobody rules a country through his nether parts.

Let us stop this nonsense. A leader should be judged on the merits of his or her performance in the service to the people and not any other criterion. I have come across men who behave like delinquents even though they spot white hair.

I have heard many a speech from politicians who utter absolute gibberish on the podium. Are these the kind of leaders that we crave?

None of this should be taken to be a glorification of Kikuyu culture, nor is it an endorsement of anyone for the presidency.