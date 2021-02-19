Good, bad and odious of culture

Kikuyu Council of Elders

The Kikuyu Council of Elders holds special prayers at the Nanyuki railways terminus while facing Mt Kenya, January 1, 2021.

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

 Last Saturday, I was honoured by my sister’s daughter and her husband when they asked me to officiate in a ceremony to bless them and their children, a role that only a parent or an uncle can perform. It was a simple ceremony, but its implications are enormous. During the ritual, I represented my departed father, and it required me to quaff a hornful of traditional beer (muratina), smear the couple’s faces with it, and then appease the ancestors by pouring some on the floor so they too could drink.

