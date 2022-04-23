Going touchless – the appeal of QR codes

Have you noticed that QR codes are everywhere? QR codes, or short for quick response codes, consist of images that can be scanned.

Their initial purpose was to track parts in complex car manufacturing plants. Their applications have expanded to include touch-free payment, linking virtually anything to a website, displaying multimedia and joining a Wi-Fi network.

QR codes are gaining in popularity. They are easy to use; all you need is a phone with a camera, and there are several websites that let you generate codes for free. Both the creator and the user benefit from their quick access to information. They are also touch-free, therefore limiting the spread of germs.

QR codes have been found to serve a wide range of purposes in business and social set-ups. They have quickly become a mainstay of post-pandemic life.

Gravestones

Interestingly, there is now a company that sells QR codes that can be scanned on gravestones and which direct the scanner to a web page that contains both the obituary of the deceased person and their family tree. That's pretty cool, isn't it?

People use QR codes primarily for payments. QR codes are standard throughout China, for example. China’s mobile payments are dominated by WeChat and AliPay, which use digital wallets and QR codes.

Companies often put QR codes on their products so that when you scan the QR code on an item, you are taken to the company's online store. There, you can see other products, like them, or leave a product review.

Social networking platforms have jumped on board as well. Users can scan a QR code on Instagram to find and follow profiles and access business information. LinkedIn enables users to copy and share QR codes for their LinkedIn profiles, which link to their profiles.

Connect in an instant

QR codes have become popular in education too. Teachers use them to share activities and links with their students, especially in colleges and universities. In short, there are unlimited ways in which to connect people with information in an instant.

Covid-19 made people think twice about exchanging things held by hand for fear of getting germs. Business cards were the first to feel the heat of QR codes. Many people don't feel comfortable receiving business cards by hand. In place of exchanging cards, you ask the other person to scan your QR code. A link to your LinkedIn profile will appear.

QR codes are convenient for customers, but they also provide valuable information for businesses. Your information is curated by the owner of the QR code and could be used to entice you with other future products and services.

QR has raised questions about privacy, surveillance and social control, as with many technologies. But because of privacy protection laws enacted in recent years worldwide, there are safeguards to limit the misuse of personal information.