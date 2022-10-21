Godspeed, Jumwa! Prove the pesky naysayers wrong

In an action-packed week of vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees, Public Service and Gender CS nominee Aisha Jumwa’s D minus grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams stole the show and sparked a heated debate: Should a KCSE D minus student be at the helm of Kenya’s Public Service and provide leadership on the country’s gender agenda?

Of the many things that Kenyans are obsessed with, including politics and elections, few come close to our obsession with academic grades.

In Kenya, good marks are the key to success. It is a notion we drill into our children as early as grade one, that anyone who does not pass exams – especially KCPE and KCSE – has no chance of leading a successful life.

For KCSE students, anything below a C+ is considered a failure; you will not have a chance to attend university, which means you will most likely not get a good job leading to a life of eternal poverty and despair.

This is why many Kenyans, including some in Parliament, struggled to reconcile CS Nominee Jumwa’s academic performance, or lack of it, with the very important job she has been nominated for.

What business does a D minus student like Juma have in government? I mean, how dare she – a D minus student – think that she can even remotely lead Public Service in this country, a country teeming with more qualified A students?

Cut her to size

This here, dear readers, is the big problem we have with education in this country.

We place a very high premium on academic performance over an individual’s worth.

The outcome of one exam becomes the sum total of an individual’s life. You mess up and fail that exam, and you are doomed for life.

You will forever carry that D minus grade like an albatross around your neck for life. Just ask Jumwa.

Everywhere she goes, they will always remind her of that KCSE D minus grade in a poorly guised attempt to cut her to size and humble her.

This is why we must rethink this entire conversation about academic grades and what they truly mean.

I do not mean to state the obvious, but we all know A students who are horrible human beings and have done nothing for society.

And then there are the D minus students like Aisha Jumwa, who made it against all odds including poverty and early marriage and made something of their lives.

It is now very clear that the ‘good grades equal success’ idea is and will always be a hoax.

People are gifted differently and we must accept that good grades are not and should not be a prerequisite for national leadership.

Let us give Aisha Jumwa and all the other D minus KCSE students a break and retire this threadbare narrative for good.

They failed one exam in their lives, so what? Judge people by their character, not their KCSE grade.

Godspeed, Ms. Jumwa. Prove the naysayers wrong and show them what a D minus student is capable of.