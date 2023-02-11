Global humanitarian solidarity in the wake of Turkiye, Syria quake disaster

Sometimes Mother Earth decides without warning to do a shake from deep inside her bowels.

The result is never pretty. If this happens undersea, you can get a catastrophic tsunami like the one which decimated the Indonesian island of Sumatra and killed over 200,000 people in 2004.

If it’s on land, then you witness an earthquake such as devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria in the early hours of Monday.

The earthquake was a 7.8-magnitude monster. It was the worst quake to hit that part of the world in decades. The aftershocks were nearly as dreadful, with one measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale.

Multiple cities, towns and settlements were flattened across the earthquake zone. The scale of the tremor was such that it was felt across the entire Middle East.

The death toll was horrendous. By early Friday the numbers were upwards of 21,000 and climbing as many buried bodies were yet to be recovered. The level of destruction was terrible. Thousands of buildings were in ruins, an estimated 6,000 in Turkey alone.

Roads, electricity and water lines lay destroyed. It was a disaster Syria and Turkey could simply not cope with on their own. (Incidentally, Turkey prefers being officially called Turkiye, either because it doesn't fancy being likened to the bald-headed domestic bird, or more likely because the term "turkey" is associated with something or somebody who is a complete flop).

Earthquakes don't kill people as such. It is the collapsing buildings that kill. Other factors also hugely come into play. Delayed access for emergency rescue crews costs lives. People who are trapped in the rubble but who could otherwise have been retrieved alive will die. Enough medical personnel are also essential to treat the thousands who are critically wounded.

Emergency shelter, food and water for the victims suddenly rendered homeless is another priority. All this humanitarian effort must be coordinated speedily. If more than a day or two are lost, the survivors buried in crumbled buildings will fast dehydrate and start dying.

Bulldozers and excavators are essential for clearing the collapsed concrete and twisted metal to reach those buried underneath.

The weather situation in the affected region made matters worse. There's a freezing winter in season, which has slowed humanitarian work and made the lives of the now-homeless survivors miserable.

Children are particularly afflicted by the cold. Part of the aid coming in is warm clothes. Still, the crowded temporary shelters easily incubate disease because sanitation is usually poor. Quakes are also bad for wrecking roads and communication lines, which hampers the work of rescuers and aid givers.

A special thought for Syria, though. From the start, international humanitarian assistance was not flowing in the same way it was to Turkiye.

Global discrimination

Syrians decried this apparent global discrimination, more so considering their country is handicapped to cope than the better-supplied Turkiye. Syria has been under Western sanctions for years. The wisdom of maintaining them at this time of catastrophe eludes me. They should have been lifted immediately.

For one, the US and EU refuse to route aid through the Damascus-based government they oppose. They prefer entry into Opposition-held Syrian territory through Turkiye, which is itself now heavily damaged by the quake such that logistics are difficult.

Yet time is of the utmost essence. Politics should be set aside for now. With equipment short, bodies were being pulled out of the Syrian ruins by volunteers working desperately with their bare hands. The images on TV showing the cries of bereaved family members were heartrending.

The other problem Syria faces is that for 12 years is has been in a brutal civil war. This complicates the earthquake recovery effort. Volunteers were first on the disaster spots. Professional aid people took a little longer to arrive.

It doesn't help that the Syrian disaster zone is mainly controlled by rebels who have been fighting the Syrian government. Turkiye supports some of these rebels but is hostile to others. Days after the quake, Turkiye had yet to fully open its border with Syria to allow international aid to be moved south.

There were touching scenes as rescue workers got to work. A baby was born under the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building in Syria. She survived with bruises on her body and has now been placed in a hospital incubator.

Unfortunately, the mother did not make it. Then there was a photo of a man, who lost 20 of his immediate and extended family members, kneeling before his destroyed house to offer a Muslim prayer.

Seismically active zone

Turkiye and Syria fall in a seismically active zone prone to earthquakes. Not too long ago, in 1999, Turkiye was hit by another quake, in the Izmit region, where 18,000 people were killed. The toll from the latest quake is worse.

More than 70 countries have sent emergency teams. It shows the world can, when need be, act in strong humanitarian solidarity. Greece and Israel are not friends with Turkiye, but they joined France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China, India and many others in offering a helping hand in this time of calamity.

Qatar was bringing in a fully equipped field hospital. Bulgaria surprised me by sending the type of equipment that was precisely needed in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake — sonar sensors to detect people who were still alive but remained buried deep in the rubble.

Germany sent sniffer dogs which do more or less the same work. It kind of reminded me of the embarrassing situation we had at the US embassy bomb blast site in Nairobi in August 1998. Kenyan policemen arrived with guns. The Israelis came with sniffer dogs.

