Glitz, money, politics and the mystery game

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • When a while back Wanjigi announced he was running for president, most people dismissed him as a joker.
  • Rather than go the easy route of starting his own party to do his thing unhindered, he's decided to wrestle in ODM.

Like many people, I watched the Jimi Wanjigi interview on Citizen TV last Sunday. In my case, with a sense of deja vu. Wait a minute... where has this guy been? Intriguing he is, that I concede. Wow! What package do we have here? Smooth. Deceptively disarming.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.