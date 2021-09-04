Glitz, money, politics and the mystery game

Like many people, I watched the Jimi Wanjigi interview on Citizen TV last Sunday. In my case, with a sense of deja vu. Wait a minute... where has this guy been? Intriguing he is, that I concede. Wow! What package do we have here? Smooth. Deceptively disarming.

This certainly is a very different kind of cat from the familiar cabal seeking to be president. The contrast was all too glaring. Was there a hint of danger lurking behind that big, affable grin?

For starters, he clearly has taste. You could see that from the elegance, decor and furnishings in his Muthaiga mansion, where the interview was filmed. (I thought the surroundings a bit too glitzy, though).

Kenya is not short of billionaires. But almost none of them have managed to erase that aura of being village bumpkins with money. This was new. This fella was oozing class.

Apparently Wanjigi cannot deign to go to a TV studio to be interviewed there. The cameras came to him in his residence. A rare privilege I've only seen extended to a very select few of A-list politicos – Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, William Ruto. Wow! And this is a guy with no formal political office – yet.

When a while back Wanjigi announced he was running for president, most people dismissed him as a joker. I did not. I preferred keeping my fingers crossed. After watching that interview, the picture is not any clearer.

As far back as early July, a friend of mine had sent me, through WhatsApp, photos of some of Wanjigi's branded campaign paraphernalia (like caps) being printed, somewhere. It looked like it was in Dubai, or Turkey. I thought to myself... mmmm... so this chatter of a Wanjigi bid for State House is not idle talk after all? If it was a stunt, I wanted to see where it was leading to.

Ultimate political fixer

I've no intention of doing a puff job on him on this page, if that is what you, dear reader, imagine I'm up to. I have never met the guy. But of course I'd heard lots about him long before. About his fabulous wealth (not in chickens!) his high-powered deal-making, his chops.

I have been particularly fascinated with stories of him being the ultimate backroom political fixer, at the highest levels. Discreet. Mysterious. The hand behind the decisive electoral coalitions of our times – from Nasa to Jubilee.

I hear Wanjigi went to St Mary’s school, where the likes of Uhuru, Jimmy Kibaki and Gideon Moi also schooled. I suspect he thinks he’s smarter than all of those Big Family schoolmates, which could very well be true.

His own family is not small fry either. His dad is an ex-Cabinet minister. His children go to Le Rosey, an elite school in Switzerland. Forget Kenya's Brookhouse and Peponi. The fees Le Rosey charges are truly astronomical.

As the Sunday TV interview started, those expecting to watch a rich, spoiled brat merely sounding off on his hobbies were quickly disabused of that stereotype. What we saw was a surprisingly sharp guy with more than enough savvy to play the media game.

And he had arresting stories to tell. About a spectacular no-honour-among-wheeler-dealers falling-out over SGR between him and the Jubilee government. About the 2014 Eurobond issue. And even about one Jacob Juma’s unsolved 2016 murder (which Wanjigi linked to Juma’s whistleblowing on the Eurobond shenanigans).

I don’t want to rehash the TV interview, or delve into the varied commentary on the nature and ethics of Wanjigi's deal-making. That's another story. I'll just stick to speculating on the likely political scenarios which his purported presidential quest throw up.

In any case, the interview was essentially to introduce himself as a fresh-thinking presidential candidate without old baggage.

Showdown with Raila

First, he says his sights are set on the ODM presidential nomination. And presumably on dislodging Raila. Wanjigi is a longtime ODM member and benefactor of the party. Rather than go the easy route of starting his own party to do his thing unhindered, he's decided to wrestle in ODM. Why?

Scenario One: Wanjigi has been very tight with Raila over the years. That's a fact. What if we are being prepared for a staged fight? The point being to have ODM gain more visibility in Mt Kenya via Wanjigi?

Note: the man is quietly but busily campaigning around the Mountain. He is not stupid. He knows he won't win a showdown with Raila in ODM. I don't think that's even his intention.

Selling ODM in the Mountain has always been tough. Maybe with a home boy (with roots in Murang’a, incidentally) the job will be a little less so. This can only bring synergy to Raila’s own campaign to climb the Mountain.

Scenario Two: Wanjigi will go to the wire in the nomination fight. Yet why does something tell me this Wanjigi train is not really planned to upstage the status quo in ODM? At the last minute, most likely on the nomination floor, he'll concede to Raila and turn over his delegates plus his newly-minted Mountain supporters to the ODM king. He'll throw in his own personal support as well. Can you see a better gambit to be running mate than this?

Scenario Three: Jubilee. The Wanjigi equation opens up new dimensions. How will Jubilee take his ODM running-mate bid as it enters coalition talks with that party? What power structure, assuming everything is in play, will it want?