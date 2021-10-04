Give it up to Kanu, trailblazer in next year’s succession election

Gideon Moi

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi with his wife Zahra at the Bomas of Kenya on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

However unpalatable this might seem, you just have to hand it to Kanu. The ‘Independence party’ is just a puny shell of its former self but it at least became the first political outfit of significance to successfully stage a national delegates convention during the life of the current Parliament.

