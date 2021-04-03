Gideon Tosha? Hold that thought

 Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi reads a statement after President Uhuru Kenyatta met with political party leaders at State House, Nairobi, on February 25, 2021. The meeting was attended by Mr Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), Mrs Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Mr Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya). 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

  • Not even the Deep State will be able to stop Mr Ruto from cannibalising Mr Moi.
  • Mr Ruto will chew up Mr Moi by 8am on Election Day.

In Luke 12:48, the Good Book admonishes: “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall much be required.” If this pithy aphorism applies to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, then we may wait for an eternity. That’s because Senator Moi, the scion of the late Daniel arap Moi — Kenya’s longest ruling dictator — doesn’t have the goods to accept greatness.

