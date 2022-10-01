Getting the best leadership for best outcomes

Kenyans have gone through multiple hard times since we fought for and took our independence from the violent harms of British colonialism, learning the heartbreaking lesson that freedom did not mean immediate relief for all.

Since those times, critical numbers of Kenyans of different demographics have suffered many harms and challenges, with effects that last for years. These range from droughts and famines, election-related attacks and deaths, terrorist attacks, school fires, informal residences being demolished without notice at night, discrimination, and more.

Despite this, Kenyans are also the first to rally together in times of need. Our leaders, usually the latest to the party, always find Kenyans already caring for each other. Kenyans donate money for medical bills and education. Kenyans take their older folk to cybercafes to help them with digital tasks.

They give of their skills across sectors as professionals and experts, towards policy discussion, public discourse, media engagements and online debate, trying to make life better for each other. When called upon, Kenyans are practised at donating even blood or organs to relatives and strangers alike.

Kenyans deserve the kind of leadership that does two things for them, at the very baseline. The first thing this leadership must do is solve systemic issues, so that people’s lives, energies and resources are not exhausted in perennial response to nonstop crises whose roots are in layered political mistakes that span generations. Kenyans should not have to rally together to pay for surgeries resulting from accidents on poorly maintained and unlit roads.

The elderly deserve accessible streets and reliable healthcare. Women and people marginalised by gender deserve to have issues of menstrual justice, gendered violence, femicide, maternal mortality and more, finally dealt with at a national level, to reduce the risk and burdens they face just by being alive.

The second thing Kenyans deserve is decent and humane treatment at all public service delivery levels. There are definitely civil service challenges that must be dealt with urgently regarding understaffing, underpayment, burnout, training stalls and more. This will ensure that Kenyans, at every interface with the state, will be treated with kindness and care.

The “at least” mentality of reluctantly shared services, starring rude and cruel service providers, must be ended immediately. This can be done through investigation, rewards for excellent service, ongoing monitoring and evaluation, and implementing both worker and public suggestions about how to make services better.

In resistance to the burden of invisibility they battle daily, Kenyans already stand up for each other everywhere and have demonstrated remarkable care for each other on the ground. It is thus time that Kenyan leaders and public services remember well the adage to pull together, “Harambee”, and deliver equally to all Kenyans what they deserve, which is the very best of everything possible.