Get local builder for military hospital

Lanet cadets

Cadets from the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru carry out general cleaning activities during their community service day at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital in this picture taken on June 22, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • The appetite by Chinese companies for building and equipping large hospitals came to the fore in 2014.
  • Admittedly, the Defence ministry has made a fairly persuasive case for the project.

It seems that, despite the loud noises we have been making in the press about runaway external debt situation in the country, in spite of the recent public outrage about rapid accumulation of expensive loans on the government’s external debt ledger, the Jubilee administration’s huge appetite for Chinese loans is still growing.

