Gerry Loughran: Christmas was fine, but reality dawned as workers planned strikes

Starting the year on a note of satisfaction, I can report that Christmas Day was pretty well what I wished for in this column last week: a traditional family dinner (turkey, beef and the trimmings), Xmas crackers (I won a miniature bottle-opener), silly hats (mine was a silver crown), plenty of bubbly and not a slice of Christmas cake in sight.

At 3 o’clock, the traditional monarch’s address was delivered with feeling by our new king, Charles III, and attracted the highest viewing figures for the speech this century.

More channels than ever carried the address, providing a combined audience of 10.7 million. The late Queen Elizabeth’s final Christmas message a year ago was seen by 8.96 viewers.

King Charles reflected on the cost-of-living crisis as he spoke of those struggling to pay their bills (see below). He also offered a tribute to his mother’s work and sense of duty during her long reign.

December 26, Boxing Day, is a soporific occasion for most Britons, a public holiday to recover from the excesses of the day before.

I once heard two Americans pondering why Limeys called December 26 Boxing Day, concluding that it probably had something to do with the square ring, that is, boxers and prize-fighting.

Without looking it up, my own recollection is that in days when we were a more religious people, Christmas Day was given over to church and prayers to mark the birth of Christ. The next day, we all relaxed, enjoyed our big meal of suckling pig or whatever and gave each other gifts. The gifts were usually in boxes, thus Boxing Day.

Last Tuesday was the end of the holiday and the day reality returned as the news media set out the many days on which workers planned to strike in the New Year.

Among the many demanding pay increases to fight soaring inflation are nurses, ambulance workers, railway workers, postal workers, driving examiners, border force employees, highway workers and teachers.

Sometimes there is a tendency to shrug and say “A plague on all their houses!” until it hits home, that is.

Checking up on the nurses, I see one of their planned strike days is January 19, which is the day I have a hospital appointment.

Aaaaagh!

* * *

It is unarguable that elements of racism exist in British society. A recent survey found that three in five black Britons feel they have been discriminated against by health workers or passed over for promotion due to ethnicity.

Discrimination can also occur in less obvious ways. The Equality and Human Rights Commission says some pupils have been singled out at school because they have afro hair.

Chief Regulator Jackie Killeen warned that banning children because of their hairstyles was likely to become unlawful. Styles named included afros, braids, cornrows, plaits, locks and head coverings.

Ms Killeen said: “Discrimination based on hair can have serious and long-lasting consequences for victims and their families.”

Guidance has been sent to all schools in England, Scotland and Wales to ensure their policies are not unlawfully discriminatory.

* * *

Back briefly to Christmas… whatever largess we received, it is a fair bet that nothing ranked with the windfall that went the way of our former prime minister, Boris Johnson.

According to the latest register of MPs’ interests, Mr Johnson has made more than £1 million from giving speeches since resigning.

Three speeches he made last November in America, India and Portugal earned him £754,000, plus £276,000 from a speech in October.

* * *

Michael Madhusudhan Dutt was a Bengali poet and playwright of great repute. He was once jokingly asked by a fellow poet, “As you are a master of English, can you make a sentence without using the letter ‘e’ once?”

(“E” is said to be the most commonly used letter in the English language.)

Dutt, the genius, wrote this:

“I doubt I can. It’s a major part of many, many words. Omitting it is as hard as making muffins without flour. It’s as hard as spitting without saliva, napping without a pillow, driving a train without tracks, sailing to Russia without a boat, and washing your hands without soap. And, anyway, what could I gain? An award? A cash bonus? Bragging rights? Why should I strain my brain? It’s not worth it.”

* * *

Great sporting excuses…

Throughout the game, the caddy was coughing and sneezing from a head cold. But with the golfer poised to make a crucial shot, he held his breath, not wanting to cause distraction. The shot was way off.

Golfer: You and your darned sneezing!

Caddy: But, sir, I did not sneeze.