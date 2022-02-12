Gamble of ministers who have chosen to stick with Uhuru

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. Unlike Dr Matiang’i, Mr Yatani and Mr Munya are experienced politicians with solid grassroots support.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

I had an interesting conversation with a friend last week over what could happen to the ministers that have chosen to stick with President Uhuru Kenyatta rather than resign and seek a political mandate that guarantees them relevance in the post-Uhuru dispensation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.