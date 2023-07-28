Gabriel Oguda: If the powers-that-be won’t listen to the Church, let them read the word of God

Singing the Kenya National Anthem these days leaves one with a sour taste in the mouth. Since the ratification the Finance Act 2023, the God of all Creation has been substituted with the police of all killings, while the blessings our Land and Nation were to receive have instead been diverted to UDA shareholders only.

This week, when word came around that critical e-government service delivery points had been attacked by gangs wielding online machetes, it was expected that Kenyans would rally around their symbol of national unity and condemn the anonymous bullies with one accord.

That did not happen.

The longer it took for the bedridden government sites to respond to treatment, the happier it made Kenyans who feel economically alienated and politically prejudiced by the system.

Exactly 20 years ago, Kenya was ranked the most optimistic nation in the world, but the latest opinion polls say we’re now ish-ish.

Historians are in agreement that of the four presidents who have gone before Dr William Ruto, the late president Daniel Arap Moi was the closest we ever came to a crackpot dictator.

Aided by an ailing Constitution that gave him a blank cheque over life and death, he literally plucked off the leaves and went out shopping with it.

At the peak of Moi’s powers even the fly on your wall was considered a government spy.

Any mention of the man’s name over your dinner table and the next thing you know someone would be beating down your door to take you away for questioning over a standing pool of iced water inside the Nyayo House basement torture cells.

If you were lucky you’d return home with permanent scars and a disabled reproductive system. If you were not – and many were not – your parents would be called to check their nearest funeral home for fragments of your decaying carcass before the state loaded them into a tipper to the feasting wild dogs of Ngong forest.

Living in Moi’s Kenya was a daily experience of terror in motion. The police barked their own laws and the Judiciary ate from the Executive branch.

A kangaroo court would be summoned at midnight to sentence you to death for questioning the President’s IQ. If you appealed, your lawyer risked joining you on death row for practising what he studied in school. If fear had a natural habitat, Moi’s Kenya was its fertile breeding ground.

Iron-fisted

Yet, for all his iron-fisted ruthlessness, Moi took caution not to lose the bigger picture of why he was president.

Again, of all four presidents who have gone before Dr Ruto, historians conclude that Moi was the best at having his finger on the nation’s pulse. He knew when to raise political tensions that put borderland communities on edge, and when to climb down and play the father figure.

When it was his time to go, he correctly read the mood and quietly lifted off to his rural home.

For someone who had a chokehold on the nation’s windpipe for 24 years, he clearly knew how to read the writing on the wall.

The events of the past two weeks dampen any lingering sense of belonging in this country. The President, pursuant to Article 131 of the Constitution, is summoned by law to be a symbol of national unity, rising above sectarian association for the sake of the bigger picture.

Divine assignment

To be a symbol of national unity is not a walk in the park – it’s a divine assignment, a higher calling. When you are a symbol of national unity, your tongue is under constitutional obligation to cease offering accommodation to certain words, and your fuse can no longer afford to be short.

You may continue strolling around the hood with your deputy and his entourage of loose tongues, for as long as when you switch on your television in the evening, you will not develop heartburn when the media asks you to show Kenyans your friends and they’ll tell you who you are.

This weekend, the first batch of victims of police brutality will begin their final journey to the land of our ancestors.

With a heavy heart, their kith and kin will be spraying sand on their hurriedly cobbled-up caskets while balancing tears of distress asking themselves why a government that campaigned on the promise of dignifying the lives of the poor became the exact opposite in under 10 months.

They will ask God to meet them halfway and avenge their pain. If their prayer is approved for action, there’s only one House that wrath will be visited upon, and it is that of the State.

Watching over this country’s scattering flock requires copious amounts of level-headedness and Godly wisdom, which can only be achieved when the shepherd submits himself to be guided whenever he falls short of public expectation.

Dr William Ruto has repeatedly made some disheartening remarks this past week, which neither inspire public confidence nor portray him as empathetic to victims of police brutality.

By insisting on congratulating the police for an exemplary job in clamping down on public dissent, the President unwittingly sanctioned a new wave of extrajudicial killings, gave impetus to the reemergence of detention without trial, and encouraged the misuse of state violence against his political competitors.

Kenyans have been on this dangerous road before, we have our share of nightmares walking on it, and can predict exactly how our journey will eventually turn out.

When those who were ordained by God to be His messengers on Earth all in unison warn you to step on the brake pedal and reverse the car, you know you’re about to pull up on a cliff facing down a bottomless pit. For what it’s worth, step back and listen to the word of God if you won’t pay attention to His messengers.