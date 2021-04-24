From a Hustler to a Kibaki: The Ruto makeover

Deputy President William Ruto has been widely successful in selling his so-called Hustler Movement in central Kenya.

His early campaign messaging promising to uplift the poor in a region with perhaps the worst inequality problem in the country has resonated especially with young people who are jobless or struggling to eke out a living from informal businesses like hawking and boda boda.

But Dr Ruto’s populist portrayal of the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 as that between him, the son of a peasant, and the children of privilege or dynasties has also earned the tag of a rabble rouser out to incite a class war in the region.

The wealthy elite, who are believed to wield considerable influence in both the region’s and country’s politics as campaign financiers, are said to be uncomfortable at the prospects of a Ruto presidency, questioning its suitability to business.

An image makeover

Mwai Kibaki’s re-election campaign strategists in 2007 deployed similar scare-mongering tactics against opposition candidate Raila Odinga, with then Cabinet minister Amos Kimunya condescendingly stating the NSE [Nairobi Securities Exchange] is not a ‘fish market’.

Dr Ruto seems to have embarked on an image makeover in anticipation of a moment in the near future when someone may remind him the NSE is neither a ‘chicken market’ nor Kimalel goat auction.

On Thursday, he had a meeting with Kibaki-era Central Bank of Kenya governor Njuguna Ndung’u to discuss a role for the respected economics professor in crafting a bottom-up economic strategy for the Hustler’s 2022 presidential campaign.

Lately the DP has also taken to speaking about himself as the next Kibaki destined to revive the economy while disowning the perceived failures of the current administration.

Time will, of course, tell whether hanging out with the likes of Prof Ndung’u will make the central Kenya Money Bags buy into Dr Ruto’s 2022 campaign.

But the unfolding image makeover from a Hustler to a Kibaki is one to watch.

***

I sadly missed the part where Justice David Majanja presumably asked Alice Yano, the last candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice on Friday, about her views on Mitu-Bell or Maruatetu rulings.

But I gathered from some social media commentaries that Ms Yano didn’t quite come off as the Cicero-quoting lawyer they were looking for.

She preferred to talk about her achievements at Maendeleo ya Wanawake, where some on the Judicial Service Commission’s interview panel might have wanted to hear citations from the US Supreme Court.

Yet on the toughest leadership problem for the JSC, Ms Yano perhaps has the most innovative solution.

Asked how she would tackle the protracted standoff between State House and the Judiciary over the appointment of additional 41 judges, Ms Yano said she would have tea with the First Lady to help determine the mood of the President. Stop laughing – informal communication channels work.