Free our ARVs before they start giving birth to fungi

ARVs

Workers offload a consignment of ARVs at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority  warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi on April 22.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • We cannot allow innocent drugs to continue to be held captive by a government that is clearly enjoying its war with foreign donors.
  • Nowhere in the Geneva Convention of 1949 are essential medicine categorised under Prisoners of War.

If you work at Afya House and are reading this, kindly let the Minister for Health know that Kenyans are asking him to go camp at the Port of Mombasa with blankets and wine until the antiretroviral (ARV) drugs that were donated to us by USAid are released from detention.

