France bears the brunt of hostility from emerging coups in the Sahel

On July 26, the dirt-poor Sahelian country Niger was hit by a coup d'état. President Mohamed Bazoum was blockaded in his residence by a mutinous Presidential Guard.

After initially remaining neutral, the army joined in and backed the coup a few days later. The commander of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, declared himself president.

What was striking was not the coup per se. It is the raw hostility displayed in its wake towards former colonial power France.

During public demonstrations orchestrated by the new military junta, the French embassy was attacked.

Interestingly, the crowds waved Russian flags and shouted pro-Russian slogans. That was a clear signal of where the new authorities want to lean to.

The Wagner group, a Russian mercenary outfit which has been involved in combat in places as disparate as Ukraine, the Central African Republic and Mali, quickly backed the coup.

This anti-French hostility is by no means confined to Niger. It was first evident in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

The two states had also fallen to coups, in 2020 and 2021, and 2022 respectively. French counter-terrorism troops stationed there were expelled.

Niger looks like it might follow suit. In Mali, a UN peacekeeping force was also ordered out. The Wagner group was quick to be invited into the country to replace the withdrawn French soldiers. Aha.

The West African regional grouping, Ecowas, is opposed to coups as a matter of policy. So is the African Union. Both have imposed embargoes and sanctions against the putschists in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Similar sanctions are in place against Guinea, which also experienced a coup in 2021.

In the case of Niger, Ecowas has gone a step further and warned of military action to reinstate President Bazoum. Mali and Burkina Faso immediately replied that they will regard such an intervention as a declaration of war on them, too. Guinea, has enjoined itself with the Malian and Burkinabe position.

The Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger coups are not happening in isolation. Across the Sahel, jihadist militants have been on the rampage, killing civilians and security forces.

On their own, the three countries have been unable to contain the jihadists, who want to establish an Islamic Caliphate in the Sahel. Inevitably that has sucked in foreign forces — American, French and other European contingents.

They have been battling the Islamist insurgents with limited success. On the whole, the majority of the populations in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso — much less in Guinea — are not pro-jihadi.

However, they became disillusioned with the feckless manner their previous civilian governments were prosecuting the anti-jihadi war.

The reasons for the meltdown in relations between France and the Sahel countries are a complicated mix.

With regard to the anti-jihadi war, the French are viewed as fighting for their own interests rather that those of the Sahelian people, and in the process fuelling inter-communal tensions. France has also come under suspicion - perhaps unfairly - of striking an alliance with Tuareg separatists who want to carve a state of their own in northern Mali.

The resentment goes deeper. Historically, France has had a bad rap in Africa. Subsequent to decolonisation, it had a hand in no less than 20 coups in its former African colonies. Post-colonial ties with France are controversial in French-speaking West Africa.

There is an irksome paternalism that other exiting colonial powers tried to avoid. When in 1958 newly independent Guinea rejected French designs for continued hegemony as became the norm with the rest of Francophone Africa, France reacted savagely by isolating the country economically and diplomatically.

Paris suspended bank credits and all development assistance. Incoming ships bearing food and medicines were diverted.

Departing French personnel even cut telephone wires and stripped hospitals and military camps of equipment and supplies, while France's secret services flooded the poor country with counterfeit currency.

The emerging coups in the Sahel are capitalising on resurgent anti-French sentiment. Unlike in the past when Francophone presidents (civilian and military) were seen as sentries guarding French interests, the emerging military crop orients itself as resolutely African.

Françafrique, the neo-colonial web of tight economic, political, military and cultural ties that has bound the former French African colonies to France, has become discredited.

Niger is a major global source of uranium, the stuff that makes nuclear bombs. France relies heavily on imports from Niger for its nuclear power plants. Following the latest coup, the junta has banned all exports of uranium to France.

How will an Ecowas-led military invasion of Niger pan out? Regional power Nigeria is bogged down with its own Islamist insurgency in the shape of Boko Haram.

The other Ecowas members are military minnows who will have great difficulty pacifying the huge geographical expanse that is Niger (area: 1.2 million square kilometres).

The best bet for a viable invasion is Chad, which though not an Ecowas member has some troops in Niger helping out against the jihadist insurgency. That is not all. The Chadian army is widely considered to be the best fighting force in the region. It should be indispensable in any collective military action against the Niger junta.

However, who will pay the cost of the military intervention and the stabilisation phase thereafter? That could perhaps be the lesser of Ecowas's problems.

France and the Americans no doubt stand ready to do so - as long as the mission is not of indeterminate duration.

In fact, they applauded the Ecowas ultimatum to the Niger junta. The one-week deadline given by Ecowas is today. Mediation efforts by Chadian President Mahamat Déby have so far not borne fruit.

Meanwhile, fearing trouble, France and other Western countries have evacuated most of their nationals from Niger.