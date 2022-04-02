Former colonies ponder their association with Britain’s queen

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince William Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate are among the most popular and hard-working members of our royal family, but an official visit they just paid to the Caribbean caused unexpected embarrassment.

Long after the relationship between the English throne and most of Britain’s former colonies was seen as amicably settled, the trip raised uncomfortable allusions to old-style colonialism and the position of the Queen as head of state of some of those now long-independent countries.

Like most African nations, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania made their status clear when they proclaimed their independence in the 1960s: they became members of the Commonwealth of Nations, but with their own heads of state.

Other countries chose to retain the Queen as sovereign head, including, in Africa, Mauritius, the so-called “old Commonwealth” of Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and several island nations in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean. Overall, Queen Elizabeth is currently head of state of 16 of the Commonwealth’s 54 countries (the United Kingdom among them).

This is a figure that has been dwindling over the years and looks likely to reduce even further. Barbados became the latest country to replace the Queen when it elected a president last year. Mauritius became a republic in 1992 and Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago in the 1970s.

Anti-royal protests

Most of the royals’ Caribbean tour was a marked success. In downtown Kingston, Jamaica, William and Kate received what one correspondent called “an explosion of joy and pleasure”. Yet it was in that country, in their presence, that the prime minister coolly declared that Jamaica would be “moving on”, that is, choosing its own head of state.

There were small anti-royal protests in Jamaica and Belize, and the day before the couple arrived in the Bahamas, a campaign group released a letter calling on Britain to pay reparations for the slave trade.

These three countries still keep the queen as head of state, but Prince William was clearly aware of how this could change, stating in his farewell remarks: “This tour has brought into ever sharper focus questions about the past and future. In Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide.”

The UK’s Education Minister, Nadhim Zahawi, praised William’s words as “very wise”. It was only right that a country’s own people should decide the level of their association with Britain, the Iraqi-born minister said.

***

Mr Zahawi also had words to say last week on another burning issue – the behaviour of the Metropolitan Police, the force that patrols London.

Improper attitudes by officers have been adduced on several occasions recently, but two particular incidents prompted expressions of outrage.

In Croydon, police stopped and searched a black man, apparently for no other reason than what he was wearing.

One officer said, “You’re not dressed for the climate.” The police said the area was well-known for drugs and the man was wearing several layers of clothing in warm weather. He became hostile when apprehended.

Nothing was found and the man was released. A complaint was later laid.

In an earlier case in Hackney, a black girl aged 15 was strip-searched for drugs at her school by female Met officers, leaving her traumatised and “wanting to scream every day”.

An adviser to the Home Office described the incident as “a really horrific experience of racism which I never thought the UK would be capable of.”

Mr Zahawi promised that he would set out a new policy for such situations “very soon”. He told the BBC: “I’m reviewing what our guidelines, our policies, are on this. No child should have been exposed to that sort of trauma.”

***

There’s a saying that hell is paved with good intentions. I don’t know about that, but a recent poll of 2,000 adults showed that of all those Britons who made firm plans to get fit and active, one in seven failed.

They never used the expensive gym apparatus they bought, resulting in an estimated £1.5 billion of kit collecting dust in basements and attics.

The poll discovered that half of the well-intentioned hopefuls swapped their fitness plans for financial gain and advertised their sports gear and clothing for sale online.

***

This column has been running a series of painfully ungrammatical or badly-worded notices posted in offices, shops and other public places.

But silly as they are, the posters are struggling to compete with the idiocy of some newspaper headlines written by journalists who are supposed to know better.

A few examples:

War Dims Hope for Peace (It might certainly have that effect.)

If Strike Isn’t Settled Quickly, It May Last Awhile (You could say that).

Miners Refuse to Work After Death (Lazy so-and-so’s).

Astronaut Takes Blame for Gas in Spacecraft (What’s he been eating?)

Hospitals Are Sued by 7 Foot Doctors (Land of giants)