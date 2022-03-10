Forget International Women’s Day, it doesn’t matter

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing protesters

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing protesters in Nairobi during a demonstration on March 8, 2022 following the sexual assault of a female motorist by boda boda riders along Professor Wangari Maathai Road last week.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

Let’s overthrow this International Women’s Day thing. It’s a lie. The only people who care for women are women. And we are well aware of our plight. This whole ‘let us celebrate you on this day and then do absolutely nothing about anything else for you the rest of the year’ is exhausting. We have to pretend to feel cared for, and we are not. We know very well we are not.

