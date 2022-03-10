Forget International Women’s Day, it doesn’t matter

Let’s overthrow this International Women’s Day thing. It’s a lie. The only people who care for women are women. And we are well aware of our plight. This whole ‘let us celebrate you on this day and then do absolutely nothing about anything else for you the rest of the year’ is exhausting. We have to pretend to feel cared for, and we are not. We know very well we are not.

There is evidence, of course.

Last Friday, a young woman was in an accident and boda boda riders stripped her and groped her in full view of the public. The public – which obviously consists of men as well – watched and did nothing. I’m not sure why, I have not seen the video.

Why have I not seen the video? Because I do not need reminding that men don’t care about me. I don’t need more proof that if I am ever caught in a situation of danger, men will always pick to protect men over me. I know good and well that men, who are in love with men first and foremost before anyone else, will always side with men.

This is a truth I have known since I was a child. Since I was told to sit properly because there are men around me (as if I can harm them, instead of them harming me). I have known this since much older men, sometimes relatives, have hugged me far tighter than was appropriate for any age. I have known this since I sat in conversations about rape and sexual assault, listening to men who I used to consider my friends, asking what a woman was wearing, or why she went to some man’s house. I have listened for my own safety – so that I know who to call, and who never to speak to again.

Lesson through violence

The fact that men regularly revert to teaching women a lesson through violence is telling in itself. Men know that they have the upper hand. They are stronger, for one. They know they will be supported by other men, and indeed, the patriarchal pseudo-conservative society they have constructed and continue to perpetuate. They know almost nothing will happen to them, unless women go for protests and demand justice. Half the time, we are too tired to do so. The other half, we’re fighting them off. The assaulters – who are usually men – are too many. You would think that, instead of stripping a woman (and therefore make her more supposedly indecent), they would throw her a leso, or look the other way and assume it is none of their business, as we do with topless men and their big hairy egos. You would assume that a logical, thinking person, in an accident with another, would go to the police, or start a shouting match, as opposed to calling his friends to come and debase a woman in broad daylight. You would also assume that someone would stop them.

You assume wrong.

Women’s empowerment

These friends are the ones in the WhatsApp group who think that women’s empowerment will lead to their emasculation, when they were never men and barely human in the first place. These are the men who have to be told to imagine that women are your sister, wife, or daughter for them to treat someone like me as anything more than a tool, any sentient being. These are the men saying not all men – not because they’re any better, but even worse, because they think after they find out you were wearing a miniskirt, or not attracted to them, then their bestial behaviour is justifiable.