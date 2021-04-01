Foreign museums must return Kenyan artifacts

A write up of some of the artifacts belonging to Kenya that are missing. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Abigail Arunga

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

Before this new lockdown was announced, I was privileged to attend an exhibition opening for the Invisible Inventories Programme at the National Museums of Kenya. I heard of this project for the first time a few years ago from a friend who wrote a piece for them, and I was fascinated by the idea and drive behind it.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Abigail Arunga: Foreign museums must return Kenyan artifacts

  2. Bankelele: What should the next IPO be?

  3. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Rise of Africa’s cool new ‘exiles’

  4. Jaindi Kisero: Catch-22 of power: Public or private?

  5. Macharia Gaitho: DP war on One Kenya wasteful

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.