For a hungry continent, Africa does poorly on agriculture

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Agricultural sector reforms must be directed at improving the lot of the smallholder farmers, who dominate the sector.
  • Deliberate efforts must be directed at helping farmers harvest more potatoes, maize, beans, cassava, nuts, etc.

Virtually all African countries boldly claim that agricultural transformation is at the top of their economic growth agenda because of the central place the sector occupies in the lives of hundreds of millions of Africans. The stated commitment is so solemnly declared governments have signed binding protocols to give force to those national declarations.

