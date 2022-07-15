Food: What counties must do

This past fortnight, I have been trying to find out how I can learn a few tricks in modern smart farming to earn extra coins from the soil, but it has proved to be quite difficult.

My first impulse was to seek a certificate course at a nearby university whose main objective is to teach the best agricultural practices, but there I hit the concrete.

Unless I was prepared to go back to class for a four-year degree course, I was told, it wouldn’t happen.

Nor was a diploma course advisable, for it would also take too long, and I am not exactly in the first flush of youth.

Therefore, I gave up on that one, because I am not really in need of papers– fake or genuine – for, after all, I am not running for office.

All I ever needed was for someone to teach me how and when to plant, prune and apply pesticides to tomatoes, which varieties are the most durable and marketable, when to plant, fertilise, and prune avocado trees and how to protect them from wilt, fungi, mites, weevils, false coddling moths, fruit flies and other bugs.

Most of all, I would like to know exactly when they invent the pesticide to eliminate the climate change-induced white flies, which ravage all kinds of vegetables.

Short courses

Because giving up was not an option, or so I thought, I lowered my expectations and tried what is left of the once-famous agriculture training centres (ATCs) in the former Central Province, which used to offer short courses in horticulture and animal husbandry.

The ones that seemed most likely were Wambugu ATC in Nyeri and the Waruhiu ATC in Githunguri, Kiambu County.

It proved to be a futile search, for not much information of a useful nature was forthcoming.

It is true these institutions offer field events on specific days of the month when farmers can go and catch up with the modern agricultural practices they ought to adopt, but except for once a year when they hold lengthy exhibitions, it appears as though these “centres” have metamorphosed into smaller replicas of the annual Agricultural Society of Kenya shows.

Yet if my memory serves me right, the only time I saw my father stay away from home for any length of time was when he annually visited Waruhiu Farm for two or three days and came back home with renewed interest and vigour.

Those were the days when training in agriculture was taken very seriously. They were also the days when government field extension officers – both veterinarians and agriculturalists –regularly visited a few farms in the neighbourhood.

But since the 1980s, the only time I saw these folks was two years ago when there was a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that threatened the county’s livestock and vaccination was made mandatory.

These days, I have no idea what they spend their days doing in the office.

However, condemning them would be unfair for they do not even have the means to move around much and nobody seems to care.

As a result, most competent vets, and they are few, have gone private, while other extension officers have decided to hustle privately for survival.

One can only hope that since agriculture is now a devolved function, this state of affairs will improve drastically, but so far, the auguries are not promising, which is sad considering that food insecurity has never been this dire, and millions are actually starving or on the verge.

This is where county governments should come in with specific measures to boost agricultural and livestock production, the most important of which should be to increase the budgetary allocation from the present four to 10 per cent.

That way, field extension services can be revived substantially even if it means hosting regular pep talks at chiefs’ barazas, while those now moribund mid-level institutions that used to offer farmers sustained training on the best agricultural practices can be revitalised, and if necessary, fully commercialised for the farmers who can afford to pay.

For those who cannot get government help, for adequate nutrition is a basic right.

Value addition

While it is true that land sizes have dwindled due to inevitable sub-division, that is all the more reason why the smallholders must be taught how to maximise what they have.

You don’t need a whole acre to grow enough sukuma wiki, cabbages, managu, terere, capsicum, dhania and onions.

It would also help if value addition collection and processing factories were set up through cooperatives.

Of course, a major hindrance would be the lack of water for irrigation, but then teaching smallholders how to harvest water and save it for a dry day will always pay.

I am always amazed at the amount of milk produced by small dairy farmers in Githunguri Division of Kiambu County.

Here, almost every farmer owns a cow or three, which they feed through zero-grazing. The rest of the land they use to grow pasture, and they are making a reasonable living.

Even without large tracts of land, few complain of hunger, for they have the money to buy food from the stores.