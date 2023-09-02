Food fests, music and a monster... how Britons mark bank holiday

When holiday time comes in Kenya, to the best of my recollection, everybody in the urban areas packs their bags and high-tails it back to the rural areas to greet friends and family where they grew up.

Here in Britain, the breaks are just as family-friendly but the trend is to look out for something special. And from Bath to Bristol, Leeds to Leicester, there are special events such as beer parties, flea markets, music festivals, history days, food fests and more.

Bank holidays, as public holidays are known, were introduced here in 1871 for banks and finance houses, but later shops, schools and government offices all joined in. England has eight such occasions per year: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Early Spring and Late Spring, Summer holiday, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Often companies will add a day or two to the official holiday, allowing employees the time to travel and meet friends, Kenya-style. The summer holiday usually offers the widest series of diversions and this year, the weekend of August 27/28 was no exception.

Notting Hill Carnival

Hardest to miss was the Notting Hill Carnival, a celebration of Caribbean music and dance, which has been going for 55 years and is the largest street party in Europe. This year was special since the Festival coincided with the arrival 75 years ago of the liner Empire Windrush, bringing the first Caribbean settlers to Britain from Jamaica.

More than two million people, including thousands of tourists, followed the three-mile parade through West London, as bands paid tribute to those now known as the Windrush generation.

Other holiday events included International Beatleweek in Liverpool celebrating formation of the Fab Four, an African Food Fest in Leeds, a Festival of History (12,000 years of it) at Arundel Castle, and the Art of the Duel by stage-fighting actors at Blenheim Palace.

Perhaps the weirdest event in a wacky weekend took place in Scotland, where hundreds of people joined in the biggest search for the Loch Ness monster in more than 50 years.

Reports of a monster living in Britain’s biggest lake have been around since the Middle Ages, but the modern myth began in 1934 with the publication of a photograph showing what appeared to be a long-necked, whale-like creature in the loch.

It was given the name Nessie and has inspired mountains of books, TV shows and films, as well as sustaining a major tourist industry in the area.

In the latest search, drones fitted with infrared cameras were flown over the loch and a hydrophone was used to monitor any unusual underwater sounds. Said a search official, “Not every wave or ripple is a beastie and some of these can be explained, but a handful cannot.”

Afterwards, the word was that no concrete evidence had been found but recordings would be scrutinised for anything abnormal, seen or heard.

That the result appears to have been negative would not surprise realistic observers, if only because the man who took the monster photo back in 1934 admitted later that it was a fake.

* * *

In an extraordinary gesture of love and affection, a 40-year-old mother of two children decided her family was complete and donated her womb to her younger sister who was born without one. The transplant, lasting more than 17 hours, was a UK first, but was number 90-plus worldwide since the first such procedure took place in Sweden, in 2014.

The womb recipient had the rare condition, MRKH, that is, an underdeveloped or absent uterus.

After the operation, a doctor said, “She is incredibly happy. She is hoping that she can go on to have not one but two babies. The womb is functioning perfectly.” The transplant should last five years before the womb is removed. The recipient has stored embryos already and will have fertility treatment this year.

As to the donor, lead surgeon Professor Richard Smith said, “She is over the moon and back to normal after her big op.”

The operation took place at Churchill Hospital, Oxford, last February and cost £25,000, though more than 30 staff worked for free. The procedure, paid for by the charity Womb Transplant UK, opens the way to many more women having a baby, something they never thought possible.

* * *

Questions and Answers from a forum of retired people:

Q: Where can single men aged over 70 find younger women who are interested in them?

A: Try a bookshop, under Fiction.

Q: As people age, do they sleep more soundly?

A: Yes, but usually in the afternoon.

Q: Where should elderly people look for spectacles?

A: On their foreheads.

Q: What is the most common remark made by old people when they enter antique stores?

A: Gosh, I remember these!

Q: What have you learned as you grew older?”