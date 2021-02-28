Folly of using loans for bribery

Cash

Billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money is lost pampering politicians and a lot more for their personal political campaigns.

Photo credit: File

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Our politicians have monopolised the national cake and believe every resource in the country is theirs for the taking.
  • Poverty amid the general population was high even before the pandemic hit and is bound to get worse.

Kenya has embarked on an expansion spree of post-independence roads, rails and stadiums like never before. Billions of shillings is being poured into brick and mortar to connect Nairobi with the rest of the country and even the world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.