Folly of seeking foreign solutions to local problems problems

There has been an intense debate after the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife tapped world-famous British supermodel, actress and businesswoman Naomi Elaine Campbell to market Kenya internationally via the Magical Kenya brand.

Those who support her appointment say she is an internationally respected influencer of opinion and that her official endorsement of Kenya as a top travel destination will attract other high-net-worth individuals, who may visit and spend strong currencies here.

Like elsewhere in the world, Kenya’s tourism sector has been severely affected by Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions. Therefore, as a source of jobs and livelihoods, strategic revival of this sector is key.

The arguments against Naomi range from her life history and work to her character. Many of these, however, are rooted in deep prejudice and misogyny.

That said, the thought process that chose Naomi as a central saviour of Kenya’s tourism sector is what we should analyse deeply. A starting point is the troubling urge to reach for outside solutions when we have not truly invested in homegrown possibilities.

Whether one approves of beauty pageants or not, Naomi’s appointment begs the question whether the Miss Tourism pageant’s national and county winners have ever truly been given requisite resources and support to promote tourism in Kenya.

Several other names were also raised as alternatives, including the19-year-old rising online comedian, performer and superstar Elsa Majimbo, who recently recorded a viral video with Naomi.

Elsa’s engagement could attract completely new demographics to Kenya, particularly emerging young tourists in Africa and beyond.

Secondly, an essential, yet ignored conversation has been going on about the conservation of Kenya’s natural resources in ethical ways.

Marginalised Kenyans

In addition to combating poaching, we must question the blind allocation of thousands of hectares as conservancies to foreigners.

Is the ministry prioritising the cleaning of beaches or the protection of animal habitats and forests? Are they playing their part in defending these from eradication in favour of infrastructure?

Are they partnering with the often marginalised Kenyans who have lived for centuries in these very lands, and who were wildlife conservators as a way of life long before the descendants of colonisers named these features after themselves?

Finally, the hyperfocus on Naomi is a reminder that Kenyans lack the freedom to move around their own country due to illegally privatised public spaces, electoral conflicts, classist and colonial “anti-loitering” laws, nocturnal insecurity, police brutality and many more reasons.

We would also take great pleasure in moving freely about our own country, at our pleasure. It would be a shame for the Tourism ministry to see us only as potential service providers to forex-bearing international visitors in our own country.