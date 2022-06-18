Fix the embarrassing certificate fiasco

Framed university degree certificates adorned with seals and signatures are a prized artifact in Kenya, especially among politicians seeking clearance to run for office.

Degree certificates serve as a testament to a person's skills, abilities and dedication. For those who make it through the rigorous university system and endure hours of hard work, it is also a source of pride.

There is a raging debate regarding the credibility of some university degree papers, which raises concerns about the integrity of the certificates and the institutions that award and regulate them.

Of course, it speaks volumes about individuals who deceptively acquire them.

After typing "Fake degrees" into Google Search, I got more than 50 million results in less than half a second. Bogus academic certificates are a problem around the world. Document manipulation is made easier with forgery software, which is readily available.

Being aware of the information you post online can help curb degree fraud or any fraud for that matter. Identity theft is one way that a legitimate degree certificate can be manipulated to look like someone else's. Be vigilant about what personal information you parade online.

It is only natural that a milestone like a university graduation would be celebrated with a few photos on social media. However, you should not post photos of your physical transcripts or degree certificates.

Through social engineering, a degree thief can steal the details from a legitimate certificate and use them to make their own. When displaying your degree certificate, obscure personal information such as your name, student ID, and the course studied.

Tame the problem

For universities whose certificates are tampered with, their reputation is at risk. A company that hires staff with falsified credentials is exposing itself to legal action, high staff turnover, low staff morale, lost revenue and poor reputation.

These problems can take years to fix. It is possible to tame this problem by creating a national, fully automated, centralised, and secure online degree verification system, run by an independent entity. Using this system, employers and other interested parties can verify credentials.

Blockchain technology is the most important technology to curb certificate corruption. With blockchain, one can track the chain of custody from the point of issuance to the point of verification, assuring that the degree being verified is the original one. Not only can the system be used in the education sector, but also in generally tracking and verifying ownership of records.

All in all, it's important to know that certificates can be trusted, as well as the institutions that provide them. As citadels of knowledge, universities must be untouched by blemishes. Their documents must be safeguarded with all necessary measures, including technology that prevents tampering. Those who attempt to short-change the system to get the coveted papers should be named, shamed and punished.



