Fitting comeuppance for indolent advisers and enablers of impunity

On Thursday, the five judges of the constitutional court abrogated a season of madness for all time. In a scathing unanimous decision, judges Ngugi, Matheka, Odunga, Mwita and Ngaah called the Executive and its motley accomplices to order.

We all knew something was awry, yet there was absolutely no space to reason with the impatient drivers of the BBI.

The judgment produced by the judges is definitely going to take pride of place as the locus classicus of Kenya’s constitutional philosophy. In nullifying the BBI process, the judges cited a litany of brazen violations that its sponsors blithely overlooked, confident that might is right, and that the end shall justify shady means.

As a relieved nation savoured the euphoria of respite from a viciously stampeding, hell-for-leather and spectacularly anomalous campaign to amend the Constitution, addled enablers of the BBI proponents fulminated and swore vengeance.

This moment therefore finally yielded the opportunity to pose a few gnawing questions about the state of our nation and the soundness of its government.

The Jubilee administration is well-established in notoriety for the frequency which it runs afoul of the law.

Nullifying the government’s unconstitutional policies has become a tiresome ritual of the judiciary.

Rampant impunity

The government’s response, far from signalling contrition and commitment to walk the straight and narrow, has been swaggering bravado, sneering nonchalance and a rampant impunity.

The Law Society of Kenya has compiled a disconcerting profusion of court orders that the Executive ignores with monstrous insouciance.

In the case of the violently and illegally banished Miguna Miguna, the government expressed a keen appetite for the imperial prerogatives of the ancient charter, by which the President could extinguish citizenship.

Thus, the government of Kenya continues to sit on more than a dozen valid court orders, effectively barring a Kenyan from returning to his motherland.

It is true that the government, since inception, has evinced tremendous discomfort with the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

It has used every opportunity to advertise this disaffection and, worse still, attribute all its unprepossessing excesses on the Constitution’s unrealistic mandates.

Violate the Constitution

On top of contempt for a grovelling Parliament, the Executive is at war with the Constitution and court decisions. There is a word devised specifically for this executive attitude: impunity.

The Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report profiles Kenyans generally as victims of state impunity in various ways, both directly and indirectly.

Our history is replete with atrocities that were perpetrated, sanctioned or condoned by government.

There is more than ample evidence indicating that assassinations, massacres verging on genocide like Wagalla, torture and other evil acts were products of high-level deliberation in government.

This means that highly placed, experienced, effective and well-educated Kenyan public servants have, at one time or another, convened to moot, discuss and ratify decisions which violate the Constitution, law, the rights as well as the bodily integrity of fellow Kenyans. It also means that opportunities to avert wrongdoing and pursue decency have been spurned as a matter of strategy and policy.

Think about it: in order for Wagalla to happen, deployment was arranged, planes fuelled, budgets mobilised and orders issued.

Similarly, the Nyayo House torture chambers were designed, installed, equipped and manned. These were accomplished by government, through its officials, with the aim of inflicting maximum injury to other citizens.

Futility and impropriety of BBI

The bygone age of tyrannical imperial prerogative, and our new era of runaway impunity are characterised by certain common trends. The first is an ill-tempered intolerance of dissent and the violent procurement of unquestioning approval.

This leads to the emergence of a pervasive culture of sycophancy and mindless, delirious condonement. A deliberative echo chamber and implementational herd mentality forecloses all possibility of restraint or prudence.

Officers whose job it is to advise and counsel political leadership in order to enrich public policy and anchor it in constitutionalism often forget themselves and hop onto the bandwagon of impunity.

Given the impunity that has come to define government, as well as its innumerable unforced errors, it may be argued that no faithful counsel is forthcoming . This means that all those who swore to shauri top leaders are not doing so at all, or are not doing so kwa uaminifu.

The BBI and ongoing official impunity are of a piece; both are born of intense disaffection with the Constitution and apathy for the rule of law. The BBI was not inspired by notions of a normative shangri-la.

On the contrary, it was instigated by a desire to subordinate the Constitution to leaders’ proclivities, and not the other way round. The futility and impropriety of BBI must have been abundantly evident to those constitutionally charged with advising the chiefs. Yet here we are.

Historical terrors are the work of sober-looking people who neglect their mandates to become cheerleaders of absurdity and impunity.