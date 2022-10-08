Finding cash for political promises

Successive generations of Kenyan voters are well-versed in the varied manifestos presented by different political party hopefuls every five years.

Since 2010’s devolution, the manifestos have needed further interpreting for more specialised circumstances, such as engaging with different counties at the level of their individual economic activities or even dealing with them in blocs of shared interest.

When a party wins the election, they are winning the ability and means to form a government.

While the nation could have an existing development plan mapped out and framed, the party reserves the right to make decisions as far as the implementation that reorients priorities, catalyse some deliverables over others, and align outputs so that the government of the day retains the unique signature of the political party that is its functional majority.

Delivery of developmental outcomes is contingent on several factors, especially as regards, where the cash to spend on them, will come from.

One of the first ways to compute the income of a country is the gross domestic product (GDP), which is the sum total of the value of the goods and services produced in a country.

In a country like this one, where agricultural labour and outputs are the strongest contributors to our national income, GDP can easily be threatened by fertiliser shortages as currently caused by the Ukraine conflict, and climate change, which results in drought and reduced harvests.

The second source of developmental promise-keeping financing is through bilateral and multilateral grants.

When different nations friendly to each other are able to harmonise policy engagements and shared goals, they can make large multi-year agreements for direct resources to flow one way in exchange for many shared outputs in the future, as a form of soft investment.

For historical and often colonial reasons, countries from the global North usually take the position of donors, with the majority world in the South being recipients.

A third, and currently contentious source of developmental financing, is loans from global financial institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as from individual governments like the US or Chinese governments.

These are specific challenges because despite not being party to the often debatable terms under which they are signed, many decisions that affect, usually reducing, Kenyan quality of life, are taken to ensure that repayment of the loans is prompt.

There has been an increased call for more specific fiscal transparency by the government, as well as better education on national macroeconomics by the media and other relevant stakeholders so that Kenyans have a better understanding of the status of the national balance sheet.

If this were to succeed, we would be more equipped to be more active and participating citizens, and better able to demand and work towards the futures we are building together.