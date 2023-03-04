Finding beauty, serenity and healing in an alternative world

Call it defeatism, escapism or cowardice, but it is my habit every so often to retreat from the horrors of the real world with its wars, earthquakes and hatred, into a soothing orbit of beauty, courage, knowledge and sometimes laughter.

I do this by switching on my computer, usually before bedtime, and searching through YouTube for clips demonstrating such virtues, often, because I am a fan, an act or an excerpt from a favourite opera.

I usually sleep better, if nothing else.

So it was that my attention was caught one night last week by a 3.08-minute film with the headline, ‘A baby hears Pavarotti sing for the first time.’

The late Luciano Pavarotti was once the world’s most-loved tenor and the clip had been viewed 2.3 million times in five months.

Necessary clicks

I had to see this.

Performing the necessary clicks, brought up a cute little, dark-haired baby, a boy, I think, sitting in a high chair and looking intently ahead as the opening notes of ‘Nessun Dorma (None shall sleep), a famous aria from Puccini’s opera, Turandot, flooded forth.

The camera, operated by the child’s father, swung briefly away to show the object of the baby’s attention – a large wall screen above a mantelpiece with Pavarotti hitting all the necessary high notes.

The baby watched and listened with intense concentration and apparent total stillness — until the camera lowered its focus and viewers saw the boy’s tiny, bare feet, squirming and twisting along with the music.

In a comment on the website, the boy’s father said, “I put this up because I thought it was sweet.” The understatement of the night!

Another contributor told a story of the healing qualities of music in real terms.

She wrote, “Our granddaughter was premature (28 weeks) and in the Intensive Care Unit. She was fragile and we could not hold her. So I sang to her, sometimes in English or French or Italian.

“The nurse who was monitoring her breathing said that when I sang, her oxygen saturation numbers increased. The goal was 85 per cent to have the ventilator removed.

“The doctor ordered a CD player for her and we played classical vocal music, including Pavarotti. Her lungs healed. Today, she is a very healthy 16-year-old coloratura soprano, who sings in five languages. A miracle child.”

Reading this, I could only think that when Shakespeare suggested music might be the food of love, he wasn’t far wrong.

* * *

When I was growing up, people were known as Mr, Mrs and Miss.

Mr and Mrs were married and whoever was called Miss was a younger lady who would soon be married and then become Mrs herself.

Now, you wouldn’t know.

The Office of National Statistics reports that 38 per cent of the population have never been married or been in a civil partnership.

This compares to 34 per cent in the 2022 census and 26 per cent in 1991.

Certainly, social expectations about living styles are less rigorous than they were, but experts say what really could be putting people off is the rising price of saying “I do.”

According to one calculation, the average cost of a wedding soared by six per cent in 2022 to £18,400.

Since this is more than half of the average household’s annual income, who would blame them for passing on the expected ceremony?

* * *

Confucian judgements on life and conduct:

Before you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. You are then a mile away and you have their shoes.

If you think nobody cares whether you’re alive or dead, try missing a couple of mortgage payments.

If you lend someone five hundred bob and never see that person again, it was probably well worth it.

* * *

Heard in court:

The judge admonishes the witness, “Do you understand that you have sworn to tell the truth?” Witness: “I do.”

“Judge: “Do you understand what will happen if you are not truthful?”

Witness: “Sure, my side will win.”

* * *

“So,” said His Honour, looking sternly at the opposing lawyers, “I have been presented by both of you with a bribe.”

The lawyers squirmed uncomfortably.

“You, attorney Leon, gave me $15,000. And you, attorney Campos, gave me $10,000.”

The judge then reached into his robe and pulled out a wad of notes, which he handed to attorney Leon.