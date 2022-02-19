Faulty IT system ruined lives, sent innocent people to prison

Burning laptop

A public inquiry has started investigating whether the Post Office knew about faults in the IT system between the years 2000 and 2014.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Janet Skinner, who ran a post office in Hull, was jailed for nine months over a shortfall of £59,000 in her accounts.
  • Harjinder Butoy was imprisoned for three years and four months on charges of theft. 

It is widely described as the worst miscarriage of justice in British legal history, when more than 700 sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of fraud and fined or imprisoned – all due to a faulty computer system, known as Horizon.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.