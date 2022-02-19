Faulty IT system ruined lives, sent innocent people to prison

It is widely described as the worst miscarriage of justice in British legal history, when more than 700 sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of fraud and fined or imprisoned – all due to a faulty computer system, known as Horizon.

Janet Skinner, who ran a post office in Hull, was taken from her two children and jailed for nine months over a shortfall of £59,000 in her accounts, a charge which she said “destroyed everything”.

After her release, a job offer was withdrawn because of her conviction.

Harjinder Butoy was imprisoned for three years and four months on charges of theft.

He described the Post Office as “a disgrace” and said those responsible should be charged and jailed.

Skinner and Butoy are among 72 former postmasters whose convictions have since been quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Lives ruined

Lord Justice Holroyd said the Post Office “knew there were serious issues about the reliability of Horizon and had a clear duty to investigate”.

Instead, officials “consistently asserted that Horizon was robust and reliable, and effectively steamrollered over any sub-postmaster who sought to challenge its accuracy.”

Last week, a public inquiry began, charged with investigating whether the Post Office knew about faults in the IT system between the years 2000 and 2014 and how sub-postmasters came to shoulder the blame.

On the opening day, barrister Jason Beer said, “Lives were ruined, families torn apart, made homeless or destitute.”

The first witness, Baljit Sethi, said a £17,000 hole appeared in his accounts which he was asked to cover out of his own pocket. He broke into tears as he declared, “I knew there was something wrong with the system but no-one wanted to know that. I didn’t take a single penny from the Post Office in my entire life.”

The inquiry is expected to last for the rest of the year and to hear 50 to 60 witnesses.

* * *

Sometimes it seems to me that we are besieged (or should that be bullied?) by well-meaning folks about how to behave in order to stay alive.

You know the kind of thing …. don’t smoke, don’t drink, don’t get fat, go jogging, sleep early, stay out of the sun and so on.

So when I saw the word “myth” on a cancer fund appeal in my mail I was pleased to check out some of the stories we hear about the dread disease.

First, does eating too much sugar cause cancer? As the possessor of a sweet tooth, I was interested.

The answer: There’s no direct link to cancer, but (there’s always a but), foods high in sugar lead to weight gain and weight gain can lead to… yes, cancer.

Second, does drinking coffee increase your cancer risk? No. What’s more, there’s evidence that coffee can reduce the risk of womb and liver cancer.

Hooray!

Third, especially for nyama choma fans, do bacon, sausages and burgers cause cancer? The answer: These foods (along with chicken nuggets, hot dogs and cold cuts) increase the risk of bowel cancer because they are processed meats which have been subject to smoking or curing or added preservatives.

Red meat itself, is fine, but the experts recommend no more than three portions per week.

All of the above may be old news to health-conscious reader of this column, but speaking as someone who has been there, the advice is worth remembering.

***

We can all get our words mixed up, but the error by American Congresswoman Marjorie Greene was beyond excruciating, or maybe just hilarious, depending on your political point of view.

The Republican legislator from Georgia, an extreme right-winger, charged in a TV interview that the police who guard the Capitol building in Washington DC are spies.

“We have (Speaker) Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the work we do, spying on our staff, spying on Americans,” she claimed.

In referring to “gazpacho” police, Greene was confusing the cold Spanish soup, gazpacho, with the brutal secret police in Nazi-era Germany, the Gestapo.

How many Georgian Republicans are now wondering, “Did we really choose this woman to represent us?”

***

There is a book, Disorder in American Courts, which contains statements people actually made in court, word for word... lawyers, witnesses, defendants. Here are a few:

Attorney: What was the first thing your husband said to you that morning?

Witness: He said, “Where am I, Cathy?”

Attorney: And why did that upset you?

Witness: My name is Susan.

Attorney: What gear were you in at the moment of impact?

Witness: Gucci sweats and Reeboks.

Attorney: Now, doctor, isn’t it true that when a person dies in his sleep, he doesn’t know about it until the next morning?

Witness: Did you actually pass the Bar exam?

Attorney: All your responses must be oral, OK? Now, what school did you go to?