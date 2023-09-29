Farewell dear readers: Off to a new chapter

As I reflected this final column for this great newspaper, I was overwhelmed by a cocktail of emotion; gratitude, reminiscence and sadness. It has been a continuous nine years and two months of sharing weekly columns with you. Now, it is time to bid you farewell as I start a new and exciting chapter of my professional life.

Writing for you has been one of the greatest privileges and honours of my life. I started as a fiery, fearless and feisty ‘city girl’ and mellowed into a pensive, contemplative commentator on social and media matters.

Whatever topic I tackled, it was my singular mission to educate, inform and entertain my readers. Occasionally, I did challenge viewpoints and offered alternative argument, but I always did so in good faith, pouring myself into piece because my readers deserve nothing less. Sure, I stepped on a few toes here and there, pitting me against the critics, but what good does it do to write and not elicit any emotion?

While I say goodbye to my readers, I leave with enough lessons and memories to last me a lifetime. However, the most important takeaway for me from writing this column is the friends I have made over the years, some of whom have been extremely consequential in my life.

I have met readers from Nairobi to Cape Town, from Mombasa to Washington DC, all of whom remained solid, loyal fans of the column, cheering me on and offering great feedback.

While I bid adieu to this column, I'm far from saying goodbye to the media. I'm embarking on a new, more significant, and challenging role within the media landscape. Soon find me on a different platform, assuming a fresh position.

As I step into this exciting new chapter of my media career, I have great confidence in the support of my dedicated readers, given the journey we've shared together.

More importantly, I would like to urge my readers to support good, independent Kenyan journalism as a whole. I have reiterated here that journalism is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.

We must support journalism in every way possible because of its pivotal role in shaping our society.

As I officially part ways with this newspaper, I would like to thank the editorial team. I owe a debt of gratitude to every editor, sub-editor, graphic designer, revise editor who touched my column. Because of you, I looked good, thank you.

Thank you, readers, for allowing me to be part of your Saturdays. For those who confessed that they bought the newspaper specifically to read this – and other columns –keep up the same spirit.

Finally, let me leave you with a parting shot, my prayer for you; “The LORD bless thee, and keep thee: The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The LORD lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace” Numbers 6:24-26 (KJV)