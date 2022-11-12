Exploit synergies between public universities and medical bodies

Kenyatta University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina has been reinstated by the new authorities. Good for him. He had fallen out with the previous government and his appointment revoked in July.

The bone of contention was the status of Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH). The VC questioned two things about the hospital.

One, the university had spent a lot of money to build the hospital but it was taken over by the government when it was almost complete without reference to them or any indication of compensation.

Secondly, he complained that even though the hospital is nearby and was built with that proximity in mind, the university’s medical students were not allowed to use the hospital and had to go elsewhere.

The other bone of contention was the allocation of KU land to a World Health Organization (WHO) emergency logistics hub and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) without the university's involvement.

Sure, these are worthy projects. They are good for the university and the country. What KU objected to was the bulldozing by the government on the matter of its land.

Legal procedure

There's a procedure in excision and allocation of public land. KU insisted the government did not follow this legal procedure.

The university insisted it was actually open to hosting the WHO and ACDC facilities, as long as it retained the land title for the institution as is the norm. It cited examples of other international projects KU hosts that don't demand land title.

Prof Wainaina was adamant that KU, like any university, needed land for expansion and that what it had must not be dished out willy-nilly. Already, according to the VC, the university has earmarked part of the land the government sought to hive off for a business centre – whose construction has stalled – a recreation centre for students, and hostels.

The quarrel between KU and the previous government was unfortunate. It needed to be sorted out without the hardline positions taken by either side.

Firstly, the WHO and ACDC facilities would ideally be complementary to KUTRRH's operations. There would be useful synergies they would offer each other. KU would also stand to benefit from the flow of research and academic expertise from the three institutions.

Bureaucratic and departmental fights of this nature tend to miss the big picture. Nobody benefits in the end. It would be a pity if, in the course of misunderstandings and just plain instransigence, the WHO and ACDC projects were transferred to another country.

The WHO facility was to have capacity to handle all sorts of health emergencies like Ebola, cholera and menengitis. There was to be a training component as well for high-quality emergency medical staff.

As designated by WHO, this was to be the only such emergency facility in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa. Its importance was underlined by the presence at the groundbreaking ceremony in July of WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Favoured beneficiary

The land KU occupies is 1,000 acres. Out of this, KUTRRH has 100 acres. WHO was to get 30 acres and the ACDC 10 acres.

Though the proposed allotment to the latter two institutions was comparatively modest, what KU was protesting was the matter of precedent. What would stop the government allocating a bigger chunk in future to some favoured beneficiary?

According to Prof Wainaina, KU medical students are not welcome to train at KUTRRH. This is indeed quite odd. Why call it a "teaching hospital" if medical students from an adjoining university are barred? I also don't know why the university was cut off from the running of the referral hospital.

Prof Wainaina has drawn a line on this, vowing on the day he was reinstated that the management and control of KUTRRH must revert to KU.

This has been a major grievance with KU management. I doubt the university was destined to have a toehold on the WHO and ACDC facilities either.

The hospital has a link with the university. However, it's no longer direct. It's through former KU Vice-Chancellor and Prof Wainaina's predecessor, Prof Olive Mugenda. She did a stellar job steering KU to a top-ranked university.

Currently she chairs the board of trustees of KUTRRH, which since its completion is run as a parastatal. It's Prof Mugenda who initiated the hospital project while serving as VC.

Referral hospitals are complex entities to run. For instance, the Level Six hospital Mwai Kibaki built near his village isn't run by Nyeri County but is managed from Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

KU land was initially the property of the British military before the Kenyan government turned it into a teachers' college after independence.

The government had the option of handing over the premises to the Kenya military (it was logical with Kahawa Garrison being next door), but it opted for an intitution to train teachers, who were more needed at the time than soldiers. Since becoming a university, KU has diversified into training other manpower.

I agree with Prof Wainaina on one thing. The squatters who have occupied part of KU's land and are demanding 190 or so acres should be kept out.

Such people have a habit of invading public and private land and pretending they have a stake in it. The university should kick them out completely, by force if necessary.

* * * * * * *

The parliamentary vetting of CSs and now PSs has lost meaning. Apart from the Kenya Kwanza side treating the nominees with the reverence of a monk at prayer, what about asking for an audit trail of how they made their money? And a list of their businesses and their performance? Are those ventures in productive sectors? Or government tendering and wheeler-dealing? They should also attach KRA annual tax returns reflecting the wealth they declare.