Expecting trickle-down of wealth to the ‘hustlers’ is a clamour for futility

According to his detractors, the ‘Hustler’ was badly exposed by Dr Fred Matiang’i, the ‘super-CS’, this week. While addressing unsettling concerns relating to Deputy President William Ruto’s security arrangement, the CS conveniently broadcast very particular information on property allegedly owned by the DP.

Dr Ruto is quite a wealthy man. Dr Matiang’i’s disclosures were eagerly bandied about by his supporters and Dr Ruto’s rivals to demonstrate that a man so abundantly endowed is not – and cannot be – a hustler. According to them, he has been propagating the ‘Hustler’ narrative under vile pretences.

Obviously, these exuberant naysayers neither comprehend nor have any desire to understand what the ‘Hustler Nation’ proponents have rehearsed time without number.

This reckless approach to public discourse is a chilling reminder of how vendetta often blinds people to self-evident truths.

Because Dr Ruto’s rivals are invested in profiling the ‘Hustler’ campaign in sinister light, a convenient definition in terms of conflict between ‘haves’ versus the ‘have-nots’ suits them perfectly. As a result, the distortion of plain messages serves their strategic ends.

Thus, according to their absurd definitions, ‘hustlers’ are desperately poor people, and the dynasties – a term they introduced– are the wealthy.

The deformed narrative that the Hustler movement basically incites violent envy in the poor against the legitimate accomplishments of the wealthy is a result of this mischievous ‘mal-reasoning’.

Insidious inequality

‘Exposing’ Dr Ruto as a wealthy person, according to this propaganda, deals a fatal blow to the Hustler Nation, and reveals it to be a deception.

It also trivialises overdue discourse on the state of the nation in terms of the fair stake each Kenyan must have.

A while back, the Society for International Development presented the shocking statistics showing that 42 per cent of total income in Kenya goes to the top 10 per cent, and that the bottom 10 per cent of people together earn less than one per cent. Oxfam International depicted a picture of tremendous suffering amid extraordinary growth, with over 2.9 million Kenyans living in extreme poverty.

Less than 0.1 per cent of our population own more wealth than 99.9 of their compatriots.

This is to say that 8,300 people have more wealth between them than what 44 million others own!

The story of impressive growth in Kenya therefore masks a yawning abyss of insidious inequality, which consigns millions of citizens to a life of powerlessness, indignity, potential and actual violation of their economic and social rights.

Although Kenya has been on a growth path since the advent of the Narc era, the product of this growth does not trickle down to those most in need of improved socioeconomic standards. Benefits continue to accrue to the already prodigiously favoured few, while the neediest in their millions slog away in infernal toil, to little avail.

Dismal experiment

Opportunities to achieve a better standard of living, to hack away at the harrowing poverty that engulfs them, are scant.

After six decades of this dismal experiment, it is rather plain now that waiting on the trickle-down model to lift millions into ‘plenty within our borders’ constitutes the travesty of governance, and vigorous clamour for futility.

It is time to democratise political and economic opportunity.

It is also time to recognise the power of ordinary people to imagine the life they want for themselves, and honour their aspiration to work in dignity towards it in whichever vocation they choose to pursue.

The ‘helping hand’ of the state must be rediscovered by dismantling systems through which privileged cartels have captured opportunities and normalised costly, wasteful, inefficient, monopolistic and ultimately oppressive economic practices.

When ordinary people, armed only with their ambition, encounter more opportunity and less state obstruction, mass upward mobility becomes possible.

The hustle – the willingness to take one’s chances and give one’s best in pursuit of a dream – can and will enable millions ascend the socioeconomic ladder if opportunity is democratised.

Indignity of poverty

The Hustler is neither rich nor poor; the Hustler encapsulates the boundless possibilities that manifest when determination encounters opportunity.

It is about willingness to work hard to free ourselves from the vulnerability and indignity of poverty, and to pursue a dream until it materialises. Some hustlers are just starting out. Others have been at it for a while.

It shows, because it is not about rich or poor; it is about the relationship between work and opportunity.

Contrary to what detractors saw, therefore, Dr Matiang’i’ exposed Dr Ruto for what he really is: an authentic, iconic hustler, a village boy who dreamt big, worked hard and got far.

The trajectory of his progress, from a humble home to the pinnacle of success, is inspirational. The boda-boda operator, small trader, jua kali artisan, matatu crew, and many other workers have a vision and a burning ambition to do what it takes to move steadily up the socio-economic ladder.

This is how millions of Kenyans, unhindered, can work their way out of poverty into prosperity, from the bottom up.

And it is how we will finally make a good fist of wealth creation and poverty reduction.