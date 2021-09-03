Expecting trickle-down of wealth to the ‘hustlers’ is a clamour for futility

Hustler Centre

Hustler Centre in Nairobi on August 24. Eric Ng’eno writes that contrary to what detractors saw, “Dr Fred Matiang’i exposed Dr Ruto for what he really is: an authentic, iconic hustler, a village boy who dreamt big, worked hard and got far”. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • ‘Exposing’ Dr Ruto as a wealthy person, according to this propaganda, deals a fatal blow to the Hustler Nation, and reveals it to be a deception. 
  • It also trivialises overdue discourse on the state of the nation in terms of the fair stake each Kenyan must have.

According to his detractors, the ‘Hustler’ was badly exposed by Dr Fred Matiang’i, the ‘super-CS’, this week. While addressing unsettling concerns relating to Deputy President William Ruto’s security arrangement, the CS conveniently broadcast very particular information on property allegedly owned by the DP.

